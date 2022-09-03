This is the distribution of the 8,550 MIR places by specialties for the next year 2023

On January 21, 2023, future doctors have an important appointment: the MIR exam. A test through which they will access specialized training. In total, there are 8,550 places up for grabs.

28.7% of these vacancies correspond to Family medicine. This is the specialty that offers the most vacancies in this call, with 2,455, but it is not preferred by future medical residents.

In fact, in the last call, 200 Family Medicine places were left unallocated that the Ministry of Health took out ‘in the second round’ to try to cover them. However, only 107 of the 200 available were awarded.

The next specialty with the most places is Pediatricswith 501. Followed by Medicine internal, which offers 413 vacancies. Also above the threshold of 400 is Anesthesiologywith 407.

In the case of Psychiatry, the Ministry of Health has released 312 places. The following specialties on the list, placed by the highest number of vacancies, remain below 300. This is the case of Radiodiagnosis (287), Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology (285), Obstetrics and Gynecology (280), General Surgery (233) , Ophthalmology (213) and Intensive Medicine (207).

Two of the specialties mentioned in this last list are among those preferred by future doctors, that is, they run out in the first days of election. Is about Ophthalmology Y Traumatology.

Above 100 vacancies are the specialties of Anatomical Pathology (131), Digestive System (195), Cardiology (194), Dermatology (120), Endocrinology (103), Geriatrics (109), Hematology (153), Occupational Medicine (116), Physical Medicine (141), Preventive Medicine (117), Nephrology (111), Pulmonology (157), Neurology (174), Oncology (167), Otorhinolaryngology (102) and Urology (135).

Regarding the specialties preferred by the MIR, it stands out Dermatology. In this year’s award, she has been the first to fill up her places in this year’s call. In total, 115 positions were offered. Also Cardiology is another favorite among residents.

The same happens with Plastic surgery that, for the 2023 call, the Ministry of Health has released only 51 places.

But it is not the only specialty that has less than 100 places available for the MIR. Among them, Angiology (51), Cardiovascular Surgery (22), Pediatric Surgery (25), Thoracic Surgery (29), Legal Medicine (8), Neurosurgery (48) or the recently created Child Psychiatry (20), etc

On January 21, 2023, doctors will not be the only ones to take the exam to access specialized health training. So will the students of Nursing, Pharmacy, Psychology Biology, Physics or Chemistry.

In the case of Nursing, the Ministry of Health has offered 1,961. The vacancies for the rest of the formations would be as follows: Pharmacy, 308 places; Psychology, 231; Biology, 60; Physics, 42; and Chemistry, with 19.

Total, 11,171 places for Specialized Health Training (FSE), 5% more than those offered in the 2022 call.

By autonomous communities

Andalusia, Madrid, Catalonia and the Valencian Community are the autonomous communities that offer the most places to future residents. Specific, Andalusia offers 1,804 vacancies of the 11,171 total.

Behind, Madridwith 1,790 and Catalonia, with 1,784 seats. Fourth place is occupied by Valencian Communitywith 1,044 vacancies for future health professionals who want to specialize.

Behind these four regions, which remain with more than half of the total places, are Castilla y León (735), Galicia (620), the Basque Country (520), Castilla-La Mancha (461), the Canary Islands ( 422), Murcia (387), Extremadura (310), Asturias (256), Balearic Islands (248), Navarra (193), Cantabria (148) and La Rioja (62).

