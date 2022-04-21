this is the documentary about the end of Abercrombie & Fitch

If you’re old enough to read this magazine, you’re old enough to remember Abercrombie & Fitch, a fashion brand that, in the late 1990s and early 2000s, became the favorite of the ‘preppy’ Americans (the posh, come on), of the young people who studied at the universities of the ‘Yvy League’.

Now, a Netflix documentary reviews the history of the once successful fashion firm that, over the years, and with a series of racist and discriminatory business practices involved, it fell from grace. It is titled ‘Spot on Target: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch’, It is directed by Alison Clayman and, in just 90 minutes, narrates the tremendous descent into hell of the brand that became one of the most important in the world.

Because yes, there was a time when Abercrombie & Fitch was the fashion retailer in the world. There was one in every shopping center, people were beaten for wearing a striped polo shirt and having a bag in which a man’s naked torso appeared was a status symbol. It was an aspirational firm, if you wore something from them you could look over your shoulder at the rest and it also had its market niche in Spain.

in the campaigns of Abercrombie & Fitch, the faces of celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum, Olivia Wilde or Taylor Swift in images always evocative of a wonderful America of smiles, bodies 10 and golden dogs (no kidding).

But behind this tinsel, as we can see in the documentary, there was something sinister. In concept it was racist and discriminatory in general against blacks, normal sizes, and anyone who wasn’t good-looking and attractive enough. So what was a phenomenon was actually a bluff (and a pretty despicable one at that).

Abercrombie & Fitch models pose with customers outside the brand’s flagship in Munich, 2012. Hannes MagerstaedtGetty Images

‘Spot on Target: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch’ is a documentary that has interviewed human resources personnel, designers, workers, employees… to make clear how the brand of Mike Jeffries (its CEO) ended up in court and on the pages of newspapers on more than one occasion

T-shirts with racist prints earned the firm many protests and systematic discrimination against black employees soon grew into a nearly $50 million lawsuit. He lost his mind and had to make changes but it didn’t matter: A&F and its leader Jeffries continued to be obsessed with beauty, thinness and exclusivity.

All this began to change in 2009, when the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission put sued Abercrombie & Fitch because they didn’t want to hire Samantha Elauf because the then-teenager was wearing a hijab (Muslim headscarf). In July 2015, the lawsuit ended with a judgment requiring the brand to pay $25,670 in damages to Elauf and another $18,983 in court costs.

Mike Jeffries, CEO of the brand. Courtesy of Netflix

In the documentary, the testimony of Benjamin O’Keefe stands out, the activist who started a petition at age 18 to make the brand more inclusive in its sizing and advertising campaigns and helped spark a global body-positive movement.

The people who ran Abercreombie & Fitch did not want this to happen with the brand. Revealing comments about the promotion are heard: “He wasn’t just a clothing company CEO. He was a creator of cool.” A&F was synonymous with exclusive and aspirational.

‘Spot on Target: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch’ is fascinating. It reminds us of the times when everyone (with money) wore this brand, how it became an emblem in the late 90s and how it hid that dark side. Nevertheless, it misses more depth in the reflections and less generality in the narration of the story. For example, why hasn’t the obsession with being cool, thin and white clearly disappeared from this issue?

The result of the documentary is entertaining and fascinating, but it leaves us full of questions who knows, maybe we can see in the future in a second part of ‘On target: the rise and fall of Abercrombie & Fitch’.

