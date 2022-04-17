This is the dream vacation of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

After a busy week, Mark Anthonywho sang at the glamorous wedding of Broolyn Beckham and Nicola Anne Peltz, packed his bags and along with his girlfriend, the beauty queen Nadia Ferrera They boarded a flight to the Caribbean to enjoy their first vacation as a formal couple.

nadia was in charge of showing through social networks what she lives with Mark Anthony. It was a series of Instagram stories that pointed out the obvious: they show off their love to the four winds and are happy together. What no one could have expected is that they are not alone in their Caribbean destination.

Users of the little camera social network were surprised to notice that in the videos recorded by the girlfriend of Mark Anthony In the Dominican Republic, before settling in a new destination, his mother, Ludy Ferreira, and his best friend, the renowned photographer Abdala Oviedo, appear.

nadia She has a very special relationship with her mother, thanks to the great unity and friendship that exists between the two, to the point that Rudy is constantly traveling and accompanying her daughter almost everywhere, since the beginning of her career. And this does not seem to be an impediment for the salsa singer, who will have to accept the complete combo.

Source: Instagram @nadiatferreira

On the other hand, with this trip, the Paraguayan has already made official the presentation of Mark Anthony as her boyfriend, introducing him to his mother, who is apparently just as pleased as Nadia Ferrera since they also did the same by publishing images of the relaxing days that they all share together on their social networks.