This is the dress that all curvy brides should wear to their wedding

Spring and summer are the preferred seasons to celebrate a weddingbecause in addition to having the perfect climate, the girlfriends You can look like never before with the most flattering necklines and designs for your figure and that also follow all the fashion trends of the moment. And although this year lace and feathers had been crowned as the options to wear, a new dress It came to impose itself as what should be worn on such an important day.

Furthermore, if there is something we can anticipate, it is that it is the dress perfect for all curvy brides and that they have a unique and quite daring style in which they want to show off every part of their body without falling into classic trends such as the mermaid cut, which is very close to the silhouette. Above all, this viral social media design looks like no other in fitting in with the heat of the season and adjusting to themes like rock.

It’s about a short fitted white dress like the one Kourtney Kardashian wore this weekend at her wedding with Travis Barker, because the socialite has not stopped receiving compliments for her bridal look and for staying true to his style marked by various trends such as rockers, goths and even those influenced by the matrix.

The businesswoman wore a short dress on her wedding day. (Photo: IG @kourtneykardash)

Although no one expected that the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan would marry this weekend, it went viral in a few minutes not only for everything behind her love with the drummer, but also for her successful look, very much in the style of Santa Barbara, California, showing off like never before highlighting each of its curves with a mini dress that has already become one of the favorites for all girlfriends.

And it is that the design is out of the conventional cuts to be adjusted to the body and well above the knees; while in the upper part it stands out for its light straps that support the cups that maintain the trend of wearing corsets. On the other hand, to give the garment a more luxurious touch, I add a heart of precious stones just below the bust.

Of course, in none wedding The veil may be missing and Kourtney knows it better than anyone, that is why she covered her head with one, but what caught the attention of this accessory is that it is not anchored to the hairstyle, but to hold it, it has sleeves, with which the dress had its final touch.

This dress is perfect for women looking for something unique. (Photo: IG @kourtneykardash)

In addition, by adding some heels, an effect of kilometric legs is created to highlight the figure. (Photo: IG @kourtneykardash)

The impact this has had dress cannot be matched with any other, as it is perfect for curvy women and who want to show off their figure. Of course, the design is also ideal to enjoy the heat, especially for those weddings with themes, it also has the perfect vibe to be used when the celebrations will be on the beach.

Finally, to make the most of this garment, it is more than necessary to wear the right shoes and Kourtney Kardashian proved it by wearing some velvet high heels of color with which he achieved the perfect contrast for the dress.

Shoes are the key piece for all brides and wearing them in color helps elevate the look. (Photo: IG @kourtneykardash)

KEEP READING

These are the most beautiful hairstyles to wear at weddings

5 Elegant White Nail Designs You Can Wear On Your Wedding Day

Weddings: these are the most beautiful HAIRSTYLES for brides