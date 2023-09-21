This is the easiest recipe in the world

by

Carrot They are crunchy and delicious, and Endless possibilities in the kitchen, But they are also nutritious and are an excellent source of beta-carotene or provitamin A, which is a great protector of the skin, eyes and mucous membranes of the body.

One medium carrot (60 grams) provides only 20 calories, This low energy value comes from its carbohydrates, which are responsible for its sweetness. are accompanied by significant amounts of Fiber, Minerals, Provitamin ABiotin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin K, Malic Acid, Inositol, Phytosterol and an essential oil that gives it its aroma and vermifuge effect against intestinal parasites.

Carrot Cake with Walnuts: Recipe

It can be a part of countless dishes, such as Carrot Cake with Walnuts That we offer you. Apart from being a delicious cake, it also has the benefits of carrots.

Ingredients for 8 people

  • 5 eggs
  • 170 grams whole wheat flour
  • 1 sachet of yeast
  • 275 grams whole sugar
  • 275 ml light olive oil
  • 1 orange, juice and peel
  • 275 grams grated carrot
  • 120 grams peeled and chopped walnuts
  • cinnamon powder
  • butter or light oil for the mold
  • Mold carrots to decorate

Potatoes Riojana Style

Preparation (30 minutes):

  1. separate the yolk from the white, Beat the oil with all the sugar. Add the yolk and then the orange juice and peel.

  2. Add the flour mixed with yeast and cinnamon little by little, Then carrots and walnuts. Beat the egg whites until stiff, add slowly and pour into a greased mold.

  3. Bake for 45 minutes at 180ºC, Let cool, remove from mold and garnish with carrots. You can sprinkle icing sugar or, better, 2 tbsp. 1 can whole sugar with cornstarch, ground.

Source link

Leave a Comment