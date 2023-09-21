This is the easiest recipe in the world

Carrot They are crunchy and delicious, and Endless possibilities in the kitchen, But they are also nutritious and are an excellent source of beta-carotene or provitamin A, which is a great protector of the skin, eyes and mucous membranes of the body.

One medium carrot (60 grams) provides only 20 calories, This low energy value comes from its carbohydrates, which are responsible for its sweetness. are accompanied by significant amounts of Fiber, Minerals, Provitamin ABiotin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin K, Malic Acid, Inositol, Phytosterol and an essential oil that gives it its aroma and vermifuge effect against intestinal parasites.

Carrot Cake with Walnuts: Recipe

It can be a part of countless dishes, such as Carrot Cake with Walnuts That we offer you. Apart from being a delicious cake, it also has the benefits of carrots.

Ingredients for 8 people 5 eggs

170 grams whole wheat flour

1 sachet of yeast

275 grams whole sugar

275 ml light olive oil

1 orange, juice and peel

275 grams grated carrot

120 grams peeled and chopped walnuts

cinnamon powder

butter or light oil for the mold

Mold carrots to decorate Preparation (30 minutes): separate the yolk from the white, Beat the oil with all the sugar. Add the yolk and then the orange juice and peel. Add the flour mixed with yeast and cinnamon little by little, Then carrots and walnuts. Beat the egg whites until stiff, add slowly and pour into a greased mold. Bake for 45 minutes at 180ºC, Let cool, remove from mold and garnish with carrots. You can sprinkle icing sugar or, better, 2 tbsp. 1 can whole sugar with cornstarch, ground.

properties of carrots

Carrots are sometimes discouraged in weight loss diets because of their carbohydrate content, without taking into account its many benefits and because of this, Fiber and low caloriesCertainly it can be helpful in losing weight or maintaining it produces a feeling of satiety, Additionally, its sweetness may curb cravings for other less healthy sweet foods. Some carrot sticks are a great snack option.

On the other hand, Carrot carbohydrates have little effect on glucose levels, This vegetable contains not only low glycemic loadbut it involves hypoglycemic substances, It is suitable for diabetics and is allowed in small quantities even in ketogenic diets.

Carrots are a good ally for eyesight and skin

Due to its nutritional diversity, carrots are considered one of the Tonic and remineralizing food, It is recommended in case of immunodeficiency, frequent infections and asthenia. However, perhaps its most proven benefit is the protection it provides from its carotenoids deterioration of vision and skin,

their carotenoids (mainly beta-carotene, but also alpha-carotene, lutein and zeaxanthin) contribute to Prevent cataracts and macular degeneration, It is indicated in cases of loss of visual acuity, photophobia, conjunctivitis and blepharitis.

Due to these carotenoids, regular consumption of carrots also stimulates the production of melanin. Protects from harmful effects of sun,

Carrots contain other antioxidants, such as lycopene, quercetin, polyacetylene or, in the purple variety, anthocyanins. This antioxidant power generally makes it a food Heart-healthy, anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory,

Beta-carotene or alpha-carotene also protects our mucous membranes, including respiration, and for this reason it Beneficial in respiratory conditions And to protect lung tissue. Cooking carrots and adding a little oil or other fat to them allows it to better absorb its beta-carotene and other carotenoids.

Carrots, a digestive balm

Cooked carrots are traditionally used to treat diarrhea, but this does not mean, as many people believe, that it causes constipation.

this is a vegetable Useful in both diarrhea and constipation, It helps control intestinal infections. In case of gastroenteritis, it may be useful to boil carrots and drink its water; In case of chronic constipation, drinking carrot juice with spinach and a few drops of lemon daily for a month or two will help in clearing and controlling the bowels.

Its fiber is considered a prebiotic and hence, it is beneficial for maintaining a healthy population of intestinal bacteria.

Probiotic effect of carrots

can do ferment carrots, chopped or grated, soak it in salted water for a few days. It can be carrots alone, sauerkraut made with cabbage, with garlic and herbs, or any other combination of vegetables you like.

Other dishes with carrots

We can use carrots in countless delicious dishes as well as in delicious desserts like cakes or jams. Additionally, its mild sweet flavor can be easily enhanced by cooking. you just have to be careful don’t overcook itSo that its delicate cellular structure is not damaged.

How to Boil Carrots : When you boil carrots, Add them when the water boils , so that they do not remain in water for so long and do not lose their attractive orange color. It is also important to do this in a large saucepan with abundant water, so that the boiling is not interrupted when adding them. Once cooked, serve them immediately Or, if you must reserve them for later, stop cooking by splashing with cold water.

: When you boil carrots, , so that they do not remain in water for so long and do not lose their attractive orange color. It is also important to do this in a large saucepan with abundant water, so that the boiling is not interrupted when adding them. Once cooked, Or, if you must reserve them for later, stop cooking by splashing with cold water. Carrots in Stew and Stew : In spite of everything, due to its fibrous structure, this vegetable cooks well in stews or stews for a long time, and matches wonderfully with proteins such as seitan or huara.

: In spite of everything, due to its fibrous structure, this vegetable cooks well in stews or stews for a long time, and matches wonderfully with proteins such as seitan or huara. How to Mix Carrots: Carrots go well with all other vegetables without exception, but especially with other vegetables. roots such as turnips or parsnips And intense flavors that subtle its shy sweet taste.

Ideal Spices and Herbs : Cumin, nutmeg, coriander or fresh parsley taste great on this. Also add thyme, rosemary or bay leaf, as is common in our traditional dishes. when we use it Cinnamon or cardamom helps a lot in sweet dishes. , A touch of ginger provides contrast and can be an excellent complement to the rich carrot juice.

: Cumin, nutmeg, coriander or fresh parsley taste great on this. Also add thyme, rosemary or bay leaf, as is common in our traditional dishes. when we use it , A touch of ginger provides contrast and can be an excellent complement to the rich carrot juice. carrots in pan :If you cook it in a pan, you can enjoy its crispy texture better, although sometimes it is recommended boil it a little first To pass it through this oriental frying pan on high heat.

:If you cook it in a pan, you can enjoy its crispy texture better, although sometimes it is recommended To pass it through this oriental frying pan on high heat. raw carrots : Cabbage, apples, celery, cucumbers and bitter leaves like escarole or arugula taste good in salads. If it is organically grown, we can incorporate it into the skin or scrape it very lightly to get the most out of its vitamins.

: Cabbage, apples, celery, cucumbers and bitter leaves like escarole or arugula taste good in salads. If it is organically grown, we can incorporate it into the skin or scrape it very lightly to get the most out of its vitamins. shiny carrots: They serve as a dessert or as a garnish. One trick to enhance the taste is to cook them in orange juice.

