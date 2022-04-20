This is the electric BMW i7: BMW’s top of the range boasts luxury combined with cutting-edge technology – News – Hybrids and Electric

BMW has just officially presented its long-awaited flagship sedan in the electric range, the BMW i7. As we expected, and we have been seeing through its multiple images published by the firm itself for some time, this one does not shy away from controversy and adds new aesthetic appendages that will make it impossible to go unnoticed. However, leaving aside its exterior lines, its letter of introduction is to provide its occupants with the greatest possible luxury and comfort in its cabin.

Starting with the aesthetic section, we can see a completely new front that follows the same design language that the BMW X7 already released just a few days ago. The huge kidneys of your front grille take almost all the prominence of this area, which is shared by new divided horizontal headlamps.

The LED for daytime lighting is located in the upper optics, while all the road lighting technology is housed in the lower optics. Of course, for this The BMW i7 will have Laser technology which the Munich company can and does boast so much.

Its aesthetics have evolved significantly from the previous 7 Series.

Optionally, the grill may have an illuminated perimeter to give the model a totally personal image, especially at night or in low light conditions. In general terms of design, the electric has hardly any changes with respect to the BMW 7 Series, the variant of thermal mechanics, beyond a faired front grill, specific wheels or the badges with which it can be identified that we are facing the variant. electric of the historic luxury model.

The BMW i7 grows with respect to the previous generation of the 7 Series by 130 mm in length, 48 mm in width and 51 mm in height. In the profile of the model, it continues to have some three-volume classic saloon lines to which new wheels between 19 and 22 inches are added, depending on the chosen finish.

The door handles that give access to the interior will be flush with the bodywork itself, a very similar detail that the BMW i4 or BMW iX also have. Completing the design section, in the rear area we find some redesigned headlights, which take on a much finer and more stylized image, as well as a lower trim that will act as a diffuser and air channel to improve its flow when the car ride at high speeds.

The BMW i7 is presented as the technological flagship of BMW.

In the official images published by BMW, it can be seen a cabin in which luxury and top quality materials play a major role. From the Munich firm they emphasize the fact that these mentioned materials will come to a greater extent from recycled objects or in which green energy has been used for their production.

On the dashboard is the new dual-screen multimedia system (BMW Curved Display) that other electric ones have already released. These panels will correspond to the instrument panel and the central infotainment system, which will have a size of 12.3 and 14.9 inches, respectively. In the middle area of ​​the dashboard there is a luminous band in which an ambient light, decorative elements and management functions will be housed. They have called this the BMW Interaction Bar.

This area, in general areas, has modified its design to become much cleaner and more minimalist, hiding almost all of the buttons with which the BMW flagship has always had. Likewise, and depending on the chosen finish, we will find a new steering wheel with a design of only two spokes or one of more classic shapes with triple spokes. In any case, this will have a touch button system with a haptic sensor.

The interior is shown as a technological showcase.

Going to contemplate the second row of seats, we will find a more than enough habitability, with space for heads and legs of even tall passengers, to this directly contributes its enormous wheelbase of 3,215 millimeters.

The seat behind the front passenger will feature a bench seat extender so your lucky passenger can stretch their legs and enjoy a ride lying down. To do this, the aforementioned passenger seat can practically be folded down on itself to make room for the rear occupant.

Clearly, BMW indicates that this is not an electric car to drive, but to be taken; and it is that in this second row of seats we will find all kinds of luxuries and technological advances. In addition to the aforementioned reclining seat, we also find some small tablets located in both doors and through which the seat massage function or other types of regulations and comforts can be activated.

The dashboard is presented minimalist and with high doses of innovation thanks to the new BMW Interaction Bar

From this device you can select what to see through your huge rear 31-inch widescreen (32:9) display with 8K resolution, which will be lowered on the roof of the car once we have finished using it. Something that will transform the second row of seats into a luxurious movie theater. It will also have automatic opening and closing of its doors.

Fully electric mechanics

The BMW i7 is based on the new CLAR platform that other electric cars of the brand also use. At the moment it will only have a mechanic called BMW i7 xDrive60 with 544 hp, although later an even more portentous one signed by the M sports department with 660 hp will arrive.

BMW i7.

This will feature fifth-generation eDrive technology. Its large volume battery has a capacity of 101.7 kWh, which provides a range of between 590 and 625 kilometers, depending on the use made of it. Its maximum speed will be limited to 240 km/h and its energy consumption will be between 19.6 and 18.4 kWh/100 km, a completely remarkable approval.