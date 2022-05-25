Entertainment

This is the EMOTIVE concert that Vicente Fernández dedicated to José Alfredo Jiménez | VIDEO

Vicente Fernández owes much of his success to thanks to the songs he composed Jose Alfredo Jimenezone of the greatest composers of music in Spanish, so on some occasion Chente would have dedicated an concert live and at the top of his lungs to the great man who was the musician born in Dolores in the state of Hidalgo, knows the story behind his relationship of love and hate that music united forever.

In addition to the fact that Chente had dedicated an concert a Jose Alfredo Jimenez, Vicente ventured to make a tribute album to the great composer that turned out to be a great success breaking the industry records of those years. This did not exempt them from having a strong rivalry, which was recently addressed in the series ‘El Último Rey’, once again sparking controversy over who is the true king of kings in regional Mexican music.

