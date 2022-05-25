This is the EMOTIVE concert that Vicente Fernández dedicated to José Alfredo Jiménez | VIDEO

Vicente Fernández owes much of his success to thanks to the songs he composed Jose Alfredo Jimenezone of the greatest composers of music in Spanish, so on some occasion Chente would have dedicated an concert live and at the top of his lungs to the great man who was the musician born in Dolores in the state of Hidalgo, knows the story behind his relationship of love and hate that music united forever.

In addition to the fact that Chente had dedicated an concert a Jose Alfredo Jimenez, Vicente ventured to make a tribute album to the great composer that turned out to be a great success breaking the industry records of those years. This did not exempt them from having a strong rivalry, which was recently addressed in the series ‘El Último Rey’, once again sparking controversy over who is the true king of kings in regional Mexican music.

Related news

Not everything was honey on flakes in the relationship of Jose Alfredo Jimenez Y Vicente Fernandez Well, there is a version that indicates that Chente and ‘El Rey’ were not such good friends, even coming to make up words at a party of the very same, Irma Serrano, ‘La Tigresa’ was able to bring together the talented singers in his house for the celebration, but it did not go as expected because they did not get along at all.

According to what was seen in the biographical series of Vicente Fernandez‘The last king’, the “Charro de Huentitán” would have tried to woo Alicia Juárez, wife of José Alfredo, with an unseemly proposal in the theater while they were rehearsing a staging, this was the reason for the enmity of the two singers. But it was not enough to end their relationship and later the music would put everything in its place.

Although for a long time Vicente Fernandez Y Jose Alfredo Jimenez They assured that there was no jealousy or rivalry, the truth is that all their fans are deprived of seeing a duet of these two greats of music. What did happen was that in each concertChente honored the memory of the ‘King’ by interpreting his songs as very few artists would, giving prestige to the songs that Jiménez composed.

This is the concert that Vicente Fernández dedicated to José Alfredo Jiménez | VIDEO

Despite all the back and forth of the time, Vicente Fernández’s humility came to the fore giving a statement that few expected about what he thought of José Alfredo Jiménez and his musical genius, which put him on a par with the best composers of all the times.

José Alfredo Jiménez is the best composer that Mexico has given

With these words, Chente settled his differences with Jose Alfredo Jimenez and in this one video dedicate an emotional concert to the memory of the ‘King’:

Jose Alfredo Jimenez He died at the age of 47 due to liver cirrhosis on November 23, 1973, leaving a gap impossible to fill in Mexican music that makes him one of the greatest 50 years after his death.