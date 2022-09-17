This is the end of an era: Kevin Feige confirms that “there are no Avengers” in the MCU – Movie News

The president of Marvel Studios has clarified the state the team is in at the current moment in the franchise.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to put an end to his Phase 4. The outcome of this stage of the franchise, which began with fiction Scarlet Witch and Vision and the movie black widowwill come November 11th with the theatrical release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But before reaching its end, let’s look back a bit, because Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studioshas confirmed something that will break your heart and that cannot be described as anything other than the end of an era: There are no Avengers in the MCU present..

“One thing about the Captain America movie is that It’s a world without Avengers. sam wilson finds himself as Captain America at a time when there’s no Avengers organization,” Feige said at D23 when discussing Captain America: New World Ordera film starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilsonwho is the current Sentinel of Liberty.

Therefore, Avengers: Endgame spelled the end of the veteran superhero team and the entire Phase 4 -except black widow for being a prequel set after Captain America: Civil War– took place in a world where this team does not exist. However, Feige has also taken the opportunity to mention another group of characters who will star in her own film in the Phase 5 from the MCU: Thunderbolts.

“But just because there isn’t an Avengers organization, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a group of superheroes in the MCU. Not a group, maybe, like the Avengers, but a group called the ThunderboltsFeige adds.

The deaths of Natasha Romanoff/black widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Tony Stark/Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.) and the retirement of steve rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) led to the disintegration of the Avengers. Now, with the Thunderbolts in the future, the MCU is going to have a very different group of superheroes.

In the comics, the Thunderbolts are a group made up of villains redeemed who are sent on special government missions. Something like DC Suicide Squad. The film being prepared by the studio, whose premiere is scheduled for July 26, 2024will be starring Yelena/black widow (FlorencePugh) Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfuss), Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), alexei shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour), bucky barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), John Walker/USAgent (Wyatt Russell) and Antonia Dreykov/Supervisor (Olga Kurylenko).

However, the Phase 6 of the MCU will end with the films titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Y Avengers: Secret Wars. So, the organization known as the Avengers will return at some point in the franchise before the big event that ends a new stage of the MCU.

