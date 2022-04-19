This is the end of Bitcoin… Ethereum and Cardano especially affected BTC BTCUSD ADA ADAUSD ETH ETHUSD

photo freepik.com

Bitcoin is currently suffering one of its most significant falls in recent days. Its price is below $40,000, something that has not been seen for some time. Other cryptocurrencies such as Cardano and Ethereum seem to be following their downward trajectory. One of the news related to its decline today is the rise in gold. What will happen to the rest of the day? The truth is that the graphs do not show very encouraging results of immediate recovery.

The price of Bitcoin today is $38,888.25, which means a loss of 3.50% over the last 24 hours and 8.14% over the last seven days. Its volume in the market is 24,526,833,925 dollars.

BTC is down precipitously today. Although the previous days, it seemed to have a good upward rhythm, today it looks completely unsettled on its graph.

About 5:30 PM yesterday it looks like it reached the top. Around 9:00 PM, it began a slight decline that was pronounced around 18:00, making an attempt at positive rectification until approximately 7:00 AM. After that, he suffered a very strong fall to continue down.

Graph of cryptocurrency and BTCUSD pair as of 04/18/2022 in real time on a one-day time frame.

Cardano today has an exchange price of $0.8823, indicating a 7.05% loss over the last 24 hours and a 13.09% loss over the last seven days. A market cap is $29,780,368,630.

ADA has suffered a very strong drop during the last 24 hours. Yesterday between 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM it had its highest peak. About 9:04 it went down a bit and recovered. Around 6:00 AM was the last time a positive rectifying movement was evidenced for after falling with a bang. At the moment it does not seem to recover and the graph shows a bayist trend.

Graph of the cryptocurrency and ADAUSD pair as of 04/18/2022 in real time in a 24-hour time frame.

ETH today has a stock price of 2,899.16, which shows a drop of 4.73% during the last 24 hours and a drop of 8.64% in the last seven days. Its market capitalization is $349,134,063,290.

The ETH chart does not show a very positive result for today. Although a very high point was reached around 1:30 AM, it failed to continue higher. Around 8:00 AM, the empicado fell silent, he tried some rectification without success to continue going down as observed, for the moment in the graph.

Graph of the cryptocurrency and pair ETHUSD as of 04/18/2022 in real time in a 24-hour time frame.