“This is the end of Canelo”: José Benavidez’s harsh sentence after Saúl Álvarez fell defeated by Dmitry Bivol

Dmitry Bivol’s victory fell like a big bucket of cold water for Canelo’s followers. Saúl Álvarez was used to achieving one achievement after another in the last years of his career. The Mexican is qualified as one of the best boxers in the world, but the Russian boxer put a stop to his glory. In this way, José Benavidez made firewood from the fallen tree and sentenced the Guadalajara race.

“I think this is the end of Canelo. The era of Canelo is already coming to an end. it’s already running out”, José Benavidez sentenced in an interview with the Izquierdazo.

Dmitry Bivol proved to have a great temple and authority inside the ring. The Russian’s strategy led him to win a fight that it looked very uphill, but who dominated for much of the rounds. Benavidez considers that young boxers are making their way into the world of boxing.

“The Canelo era is already coming to an end. I dare say we all reached that moment. The new era arrives with young people with hunger and a lot of talent”, expressed the coach in reference to Bivol.

Canelo tired in the ring

Dmitry Bivol assured that He noticed a certain exhaustion of the Guadalajara inside the ring. In this same order of ideas, José Benavidez considers that age is beginning to take its toll on Saúl Álvarez and this was one of the factors that, in his opinion, was noticeable in the combat and gave victory to the Russian.

“I think the body is no longer responding to it, age. He is no longer the same. He has had wars, battles and in my opinion the body is already tired of so many wars (…) had its moment, but everyone comes to a point where you’re done”, he concluded.

