This is the end: when Rihanna sounded Michael Cera with a slap on the set

In “It’s the End”, Michael Cera plays an execrable version of himself addicted to cocaine and particularly toxic. A character who reaps a well-felt slap from Rihanna, which really made the actor suffer.

It is the end : the apocalypse seen by Seth Rogen and his gang

In 2007, Seth Rogen and Jay Baruchel have to live together in a messy apartment during the End Times in the short film Jay and Seth Versus the Apocalypse, directed by Jason Stone. Five years later, the two actors again embody their own role for a barred roommate in It is the endwhere they attend this time the apocalypse from the imposing home of James Francoin Los Angeles.

Directed by Seth Rogen and his friend Evan Goldberg, the film begins with a party organized at the actor’s house. Spiderman and 127 hours. An evening that does not delight Jay Baruchel, who nevertheless agrees to follow his friend and support Jonah Hill, Craig Robinson, Jason Segel, Mindy Kaling, Emma Watson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse or even Kevin Hart for long hours.

The modest party is cut short when disturbing phenomena put Los Angeles on fire and blood. Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, James Franco, Jonah Hill and Craig Robinson then helplessly witness the violent and ridiculous disappearances of many celebrities. Taking refuge in the property, they organize themselves to hold out as long as possible with little food. It was without counting on Danny McBride, who wakes up in a room of the house without being aware of the disaster.

Spanking Michael Cera

For this hilarious comedy, many stars did not not hesitate to play on their image, even for an appearance of a few seconds. This is for example the case of Channing Tatum, perfect as a post-apocalyptic sex slave of Danny McBride, but also of Rihanna and Michael Cera. The latter is probably the most unsympathetic personality of the evening, who experiences the most atrocious death.

But before perishing in full rise of paranoia after abusing cocaine, the actor of SuperGrave multiplies acts that are inappropriate to say the least during the party, in particular blowing drugs in the face of Christopher Mintz-Plasse or slapping Rihanna’s ass. A gesture to which the singer responds immediately with a dry slap, which has no trouble bringing him back to earth for a moment.

Rihanna’s response

Asked by QG during promotion in 2013, the feature film team returned to the shooting of this sequence. Evan Goldberg first explains that Michael Cera impressed all his partners :

Michael was causing a hurricane of hilarity. All the other actors were looking at him and thinking, “That’s magic!”

About the spanking already present in the script, the co-director says:

Michael told us: “I’m going to ask him if I can really smack his ass. I think it will make the joke a lot funnier”. (…) And so he asked her permission, and she replied: “You can do it, but I will hit you even harder”. She hit him once, then a second time, and we were all laughing and Michael was like, “Oh, that hurts.” And they were both laughing. And the third time, I think she tapped his ear, and it screwed him up.

Michael Cera ensures thathe was actually rung :

It is as if a bomb had just exploded. There was a high-pitched sound echoing in my ear, and I didn’t know where I was.

Evan Goldberg says he had no never seen someone get slapped so hard. Seth Rogen concludes for his part: