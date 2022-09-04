This is the Excelsior hotel, the luxurious palace where the stars of the Venice Film Festival stay

Until next September 10, the 90th edition of the Venice Film Festival. For more than a week, the mythical Italian city will be the meeting point for the most recognized stars of the seventh art, who will attend a wide variety of activities and celebrations. Most, in the Hotel Excelsior Venice Lido Resortaccommodation that has become the centerpiece of the show Y where a good number of celebrities stay.

valued with five starsit is an exclusive hotel that can be accessed by car or by boat -known as vaporetto– from the heart of Venice. His team describes him as “an extraordinary oasis of calm and comfort that offers the best of both worlds.” It is known for hosting the exhibitions of the Venice Film Festival and the Biennale of Art and Architecture, but also for appearing in well-known feature films, such as once upon a time americastarring robert deniro (79).

Throughout history, renowned personalities from all walks of life have stayed there. From the former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill even famous faces from the cinema, such as elizabeth taylor, George Clooney (61) or Sandra Bullock (58).

The accommodation, opened in 1908 and cataloged as the largest in the Italian city, stands on a venetian palace, enriched by an exotic Moorish architecture and with elements of contemporary luxury. All these details are also immersed in the 196 rooms that are distributed in the building. Among them, 15 stand out. suites and eight junior suites with all kinds of comforts, large windows and views of the Adriatic, Venice and its canals or the internal courtyard of the hotel.

Beyond being conceived as a refuge for stars, the Excelsior Venice Lido Resort Hotel also welcomes couples, family groups and friends who want to enjoy a unique experience. The price per night, depending on the room chosen, usually exceeds 650 euros. The figure increases during the week in which the prestigious Mostra takes placedenomination of Italian origin with which the Film Festival is also known.

What services, the Excelsior Venice Lido Resort offers its guests the possibility of accessing a fully equipped gym for those who want to continue with their routine, even on vacation. It also has several terraces, swimming pool, yoga, pilates, horseback riding, golf, bicycle routes, kids club and the access to the beach that is in its vicinity. Those looking for a higher category experience can opt for short helicopter trips and enjoy the Italian city from above.

The gastronomic offer It stands out for its exquisite proposals, based, above all, on very refined local dishes and served in a dazzling setting. In its variety of restaurants and bars, the hotel proposes a typical Italian menu that is completed with international recipes.

Today, with the Venice Festival underway, the Excelsior is the center of meetings of prestigious world celebrities, parties, gala events and gatherings with the press. In this edition, as in the past, its entrance through the Venetian canals has become the place where the stars of the seventh art are received.

