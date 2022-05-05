This is the exclusive apartment where Angélica Rivera lives, according to ‘Gossip No Like’

The program ‘Gossip No Like’, presented by Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain, follows their investigations and for this presented the luxurious building where the actress and former first lady Angélica Rivera lives along with his daughters.

The ex-wife of Enrique Peña Nieto has, according to the program, an apartment in the third floor of the Ocean Tower Onelocated in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Ceriani went to the building to record and check what were some of the luxuries with which the actress, popularly known as “La Gaviota”, lived. During her visit she was able to see that the towers have a strong security circuit to maintain the privacy and security of the owners, he also said that access is possible only with a magnetic card.

This property is said It has a cost of $3.5 million dollars and was bought by Rivera in 2005. In addition to the luxuries that can be seen from the outside, it must be said that the residence has several amenities such as three bedrooms, hall, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, laundry room and more.

Between the common areas that the protagonist of ‘Destilando Amor’ can enjoy There are: extensive green areas, beach club, Olympic pool, jacuzzi, tennis court, gym, terrace and more.

From almost all areas of the building you have an impressive view of the Caribbean Sea, which makes the place much more striking.

The Ocean Tower One it was built in 2002 by the architect Sieger Suarez. It has a total of 15 floors and 111 apartments.

