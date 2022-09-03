This is the famous bakery where the Jonas Brothers enjoyed a delicious meal

In music, as in food, after hearing that a band or restaurant wins awards, it is normal to feel curious about trying that style at least once in a lifetime and if it is within our possibilities. And it seems that Mexican gastronomy is at its best, as it is attracting not only famous and renowned chefs, such as Dabiz Muñoz, but also some celebrities such as Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson, who ate at Pujol, during their visit to Mexico and more recently, the Jonas Brothers at the Rosetta Bakery.

And it is that taking advantage of their concert tour in Latin America and their visit to Mexico, the boy band of the Hermanos Jonas, They decided to take a short break and go eat or maybe have a snack at the Rosetta Bakerylocated in Colonia Roma Norte, or at least that is how Joe Jonas revealed it in his Instagram stories where he showed the facilities of the place, as well as the journalist who accompanies them, José Alejandro Antunes, who likewise published an Instagram Story showing off that They had bought some bread.

For some years now, Mexican gastronomy has gone from street, town or home delicacies to sophisticated and renowned restaurants, which have been recognized worldwide as some of the best places to eat, for the experience and quality of food they offer. . Such is precisely the case of the restaurant Rosettewhich on several occasions has been recognized in the list of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and also in Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Who are the Jonas Brothers?

The boy band American is made up of Kevin, joe Y Nick Jonasare originally from New Jersey and their career began when they signed a contract with Columbia Records, the record label with which they recorded and released their debut album It’s About Time. Due to the success of the album, the Hermanos Jonas were expelled from Columbia Records and joined Hollywood Records, a record label owned by The Walt Disney Company.

during his The Remember This Tour, the Hermanos Jonas They performed on August 29 and 30 at Arena CDMX and before going to make their thousands of fans sing, dance and shout, they went to have a small snack at Rosetta Bakerywhich bears the same name as the restaurant that this year ranked 27th on the list of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants. The next September 1 and 2, they will be presented at the Monterrey Arena.

Joe Jonas posted a video of the place where they went to eat bread, presumably the morning of August 30. Photo: Instagram @Joejonas

Rosetta Bakery is in charge of the chef Elena Reygadaswho already in 2014, won recognition as the Best Chef of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants (Latin America’s Best Female Chef 2014) and the restaurant Rosette It is described as one of the places that prioritizes local and seasonal ingredients, which frankly makes us crave everything, because it speaks of fresh and delicious food and dishes. It has been on the list in both 2019, 2021 and 2022 of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants.