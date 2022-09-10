This is the famous British dish that Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed at certain times of the month

On September 8, it was announced that the Queen isabel II He had died at his summer residence in Balmoral, Scotland. After activating what is known as London Bridge is Down, which activated the protocol for the queen’s death, many were the media that followed this plan, which also consisted of expressing appreciation and respect for the monarch.

It is known that during his reign he had several chefs at his disposal and one of them was the famous Darren McGrady, the famous chef who would live and recognize the coldness that was lived inside the house of Windsor or Buckingham Palace. The famous chef would provide his services to the British colony for more than 15 years as a personal chef and for this reason he would reveal how the queen really liked the famous fish and chips dish.

The Chef McGray andexplains that it is to perform the famous fish and fries, The chef would seek to have a result very similar to the traditional dish, which is why he shows in his video that he cuts the cubes of cheese into strips, and then takes them to the fryer and, later, offers them to the diners. The chef explains that the process is to keep the pieces in the reign, therefore the parts of the cheese must be left at 190ºC to form this part of “scrap.”

The chef explains that to fry, put a little salt on both sides. Even the chef hints that it is necessary to fry, going through a panko process and a minute in the pan. The chef also explains that he goes through a special process in order to soften the results.