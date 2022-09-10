News

This is the famous British dish that Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed at certain times of the month

Photo of Zach Zach32 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

On September 8, it was announced that the Queen isabel II He had died at his summer residence in Balmoral, Scotland. After activating what is known as London Bridge is Down, which activated the protocol for the queen’s death, many were the media that followed this plan, which also consisted of expressing appreciation and respect for the monarch.

It is known that during his reign he had several chefs at his disposal and one of them was the famous Darren McGrady, the famous chef who would live and recognize the coldness that was lived inside the house of Windsor or Buckingham Palace. The famous chef would provide his services to the British colony for more than 15 years as a personal chef and for this reason he would reveal how the queen really liked the famous fish and chips dish.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach32 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

The day Elizabeth II sought “the hand of God”

10 mins ago

All that remains is to abolish the visa of former Foreign Minister Claude Joseph

21 mins ago

The curious trick to make British crowns last

43 mins ago

Latest news of the Proclamation of King Carlos III after the death of Elizabeth II, live today

54 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button