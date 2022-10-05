This is the famous dessert created by Selena Gómez, a delight that you will not be able to resist!

The gastronomic novelty created by Selena Gómez has the Cookies & Cream flavor, and can be found in a famous New York restaurant, which has been home to renowned stars such as Marilyn Monroe, Cher, Beyoncé, and many more Hollywood icons.

Selena Gomez He is a multifaceted star, without a doubt. He began the career of him acting in the renowned children’s series barney&friends, followed by thousands of hits. In addition to performing, she is a singer, songwriter, producer, designer, dancer, presenter, businesswoman, philanthropist, and now she has also ventured into the world of cooking, to the point of creating a dessert that bears her name.

The Selena Sundae Photo: Serendipity Brands

The Cooking Show Selena + Chef It is not the only approach that the artist has had with the kitchen. Last year, Gomez unveiled a dessert created in collaboration with Serendipity Brands: The Selena Sundae, an ice cream that features three scoops of Cookies & Cream flavor, hot chocolate, banana, cream-filled cookie crumbs, decadent pink sugar, whipped cream and a cherry on top.

The Selena Sundae is available on the menu of the famous New York restaurant that has been a meeting place for thousands of stars, Serendipity3which one Selena it has also become a co-owner, investor and partner. The event occurred after the restaurant reopened, following some renovations, and she continues to offer a magical dining experience to her guests.

“My memories in Serendipity they go back to when I was a child and came to New York City for the first time. I have always loved this restaurant and am excited to celebrate its reopening by adding an ice cream sundae I created to the menu.” Selena Gomezaccording to a note published on the web portal prnewswire.com

Selena Gomez preparing her dessert The Selena Sundae. Photo: Pinterest

Part of the profits obtained from the sales of this dessert will go to the foundation of the artistRare Impact Fund, which is dedicated to expanding access to mental health services in educational settings. A beautiful reason to try this delicious superstar dessert Selena Gomez, who remains committed to charitable actions.