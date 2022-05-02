This is the famous movie in which Marc Anthony acted and nobody noticed

The singer Mark Anthony 53 years old is one of the most listened to and followed musicians today. These days he enjoys a great work present with the international tour called ‘Pa alla voy’ that takes him through various countries in the region, in which he is always accompanied by his girlfriend, the Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira.

Mark Anthony He has more than three decades of experience in the world of music, but what few remember is that he tried acting. The singer starred in the film ‘Man on Fire’ in 2004 and shared a cast with Christopher Walken, Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington.

on tape Mark Anthony gives life to a drug-trafficking businessman who hires a bodyguard to take care of his family, but finally ends up faking the kidnapping of his daughter Lupita, who in turn has a very special relationship with her caretaker since he is the only one who takes care her.

Marc Anthony and Denzel Washington. Source: YouTube capture.

The tape ‘Man on fire’ was recorded in Mexico City and thanks to his role as villain, Mark Anthony it became the most watched of the year 2004 and grossed $22,751,490. Now the singer’s fans viralized a photo on the network where he appears personified as his Samuel Ramos.

Marc Anthony with Dakota Fanning in the movie Man on Fire. Source: instagram @marcyshannonmx

“#2004 #marcanthony participated in the movie #ManOnFire as Samuel Ramos (drug trafficker) @marcanthony says that playing that role was a lot of concentration preparation since in his role in the movie he suffered from the loss of his daughter” wrote a fan account of Mark Anthony and the postcard went viral.