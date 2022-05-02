Entertainment

This is the famous movie in which Marc Anthony acted and nobody noticed

The singer Mark Anthony 53 years old is one of the most listened to and followed musicians today. These days he enjoys a great work present with the international tour called ‘Pa alla voy’ that takes him through various countries in the region, in which he is always accompanied by his girlfriend, the Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira.

Mark Anthony He has more than three decades of experience in the world of music, but what few remember is that he tried acting. The singer starred in the film ‘Man on Fire’ in 2004 and shared a cast with Christopher Walken, Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington.

