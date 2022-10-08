This is the fancy restaurant where you can find Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson loves to show that when she is off the set of Marvel she has a great time enjoying her day to day, just as she did a couple of years ago on a date with her current husband, Colin Jost, in a restaurant in New York.

October 07, 2022 9:46 p.m.

For a couple of years, the famous married couple has been caught very loving, and it is that, it is no secret to anyone that between Scarlett Johansson Y Colin Josh there is a long love story. It was in the year 2017 when for the first time, People magazine captured them in a well-known restaurant in New York.

According to the words of the diners, Scarlett Johansson and the comedian was seen very loving holding hands, both looked quite comfortable in the place, to the point that they seemed to be getting comfortable.

The famous restaurant is located in the prestigious city of New York, it is The East Pole, a quite cozy and modern place, with the perfect structure for all tastes, which was undoubtedly one of the perfect dates in which they have enjoyed Scarlett Johansson Y Colin Josh.

As expected, the presence of Scarlett Johansson It was noted and according to witnesses, they were very kind to those present. When she arrived, the actress preferred to start by having a couple of Manhattans, one of the restaurant’s special cocktails.

Also, as a main course, Scarlett Johansson He decided to order the place’s unique duck fat fries, which he accompanied with cavatelli pasta.