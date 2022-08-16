This is the fast food restaurant where Margot Robbie worked before she was famous

The road to fame is usually full of very bitter episodes for those who do not have the support of someone who is within the industry. That is the case of Margot Robbie who, before being the star she is today, had several jobs, including a famous fast food chain.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office August 16, 2022 1:25 p.m.

the youth of margot robbie It was not easy and his path to success had to overcome some obstacles. While she dreamed of appearing in movies since she was a child, she had to work at the bar of a restaurant where she also served alcoholic beverages when she was a minor.

The actress spent much of her childhood and youth working in restaurants.

The revelation was made years ago on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! program, where he said that he started working “in the back of the kitchen, polishing cutlery. Then I went on to peel potatoes, then I was a dishwasher, then I was a waitress” at a restaurant in her native Australia.

There he worked between 10 and 15 years, but then he got an opportunity to work in the fast food chain subway, where he made a living for some time selling sandwiches. Before, “Neighbors” was working in subway. I have worked in restaurants behind the bar, in the kitchen,” she commented.

In addition to the restaurant business, margot robbie She has also had experience in other jobs before becoming an actress. “I did retail for two years, I’ve done some secretarial work,” said the interpreter of harley quinn.

Today Margpt Robbie looks at his early work in perspective.

The Australian actress has given messages on many occasions to people who have the dream of becoming actors, not to lose heart in their efforts, because it is possible to achieve success when they propose it with great faith and perseverance.