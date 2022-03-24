This is the fast-paced movie most watched in the history of Netflix, which brings together Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds

ANDhe latest Netflix action comedy hit of 2021, ‘Red Notice’, became at the time the most watched film on the platform after accumulating plus 328.8 million viewing hoursdespite the bad reviews, and today continues to add numbers.

Netflix announced the success of the film and said that more than half of its 214 million subscribers worldwide had tuned in.. ‘Red Alert’ starring Hollywood celebrities Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadotpremiered on Netflix on November 5 last year.

I only grossed two million at the box office

Although it only achieved two million at the box office in theaters, Netflix’s blockbuster, which cost 200 million, is not designed to succeed in theaters, but on the platform. The movie, which has been seen by half of the subscribers, has surpassed the most viewed title originally held by the 2018 post-apocalyptic drama ‘Bird Box’ (‘Blind’)starring Sandra Bullock.

Despite the success, Rotten Tomatoes has rated the film with a 35% based on 155 reviews from critics. Among the poor reviews was a two-star article in The Guardian, which called the film an overly complicated attempt to recreate the success of the Indiana Jones movies. However, 92% of viewers disagree.

What is the movie about?

The film ‘Red Notice’ features Johnson as an FBI agent who bonds with an art thief, played by Reynoldsto catch a high-profile criminal, played by Gadot.

It racked up a total of 328.8 million hours of viewing in 18 days compared to ‘Bird Box’, which had 282 million hours in four weeks. The film has been in the Netflix top 10 category since its premiere in 94 countries, according to the streaming platform.