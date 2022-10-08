This is the fattening whim that Emma Watson carries everywhere in her bag

Emma Watson, in addition to being an actress, is also an internationally recognized model and activist, for this reason, every time she performs a new activity, her fans do not hesitate to support her, such as when she recorded a very funny video for Vogue.

Emma Watson She is one of those women in Hollywood most loved and admired by all due to her talent on screen and her way of thinking so well. Ever since she was just a little girl she has won hearts due to her portrayal in the famous movie series, Harry Potter.

Although he is currently 32 years old, Emma Watson She looks like a young girl, and this is due to her good diet, which, according to what is broadcast on the celebrityrelations portal, focuses on eating new varieties of foods low in fat and salt.

However, although the feeding Emma Watson It is quite healthy and vegan, the truth is that a video published by Vogue magazine on the YouTube platform revealed one of the sweetest things that the actress always has in her portfolio.

In less than a minute, Emma Watson revealed one of the sweets that he always carries with him everywhere, and it is a sweet called “Pop rocks”, which he dared to eat in front of the camera, and also, through his expressions, he showed how much he loves this product.

Minutes later, the interpreter of hermione granger, took out of her large bag a delicious Nutella & Go, one of the most famous sweets in the world because of its unique flavor. With this video, she made it clear that despite following a strict diet, on certain occasions she cannot resist the best sweets on the market.