This is the fight of Angelina Jolie, Guerlain and UNESCO to preserve bees in the world

Last year, the French cosmetics house Guerlain partnered with Angelina Jolie and the UNESCO Women for Bees Program to help counter the declining rates of the global bee population. Now, a year later, 11 women who have been trained as beekeepers have graduated and will participate in beekeeping training programs with the help of Jolie and a second donation of 1 million euros made by Guerlain.

This stage of the efforts will see the launch of the Cambodian phase of the program. 12 of the new apprentice beekeepers – who have been chosen by the UNESCO team in Phenom Pen along with Jolie’s charitable foundation in the region, the MJP Foundation—will enter six months of training.

