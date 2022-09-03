This is the film inspired by Harry Styles that Anne Hathaway will star in

Harry Styles has managed to become a mass phenomenon and one of the most successful and followed artists on the planet.

Singer, actor and multidisciplinary artist, this is being, without a doubt, a great year for himhas published a new album ‘Harry’s House’has finally been able to your long-awaited tour after the pandemic break and in the field of interpretation he has several projects pending release.

Nevertheless, It seems that the projects related to him do not end there, and it has been announced that an adaptation of the novel ‘The idea of ​​you’, inspired by the singer, is being prepared when he was one of the members of ‘One Direction’, a feature film that will star the popular actress Anne Hathaway.

ANNE HATHAWAY STARS IN A FILM INSPIRED BY HARRY STYLES

Although the novel ‘The idea of ​​you’ is inspired by Harry Styles’ time in the ‘boy band’, actually tells the story of Sophie, a 40-year-old woman, played by Hathaway, who is determined to reconnect with her 15-year-old daughter, after the girl’s father left with a younger woman.

The history begins when the ex-husband of the protagonist cancels the trip to Coachella that he had promised his daughter, and then it is she who decides to attend the festival with the young womana big fan of a well-known ‘boy band’ that will perform in the California desert, where he meets Hayes Campbell, a character inspired by Styles, the lead singer of the group ‘August Moon‘.

Robin Leea 48-year-old actress, is the author of this novel that emerged to talk about how society leaves women aside as they get olderand although he assures that he was inspired by the interpreter of ‘Watermelon Sugar’ for the character of Hayes Campbell, “I never raised it as a book about Harry Styles. It was assumed that it was meant to be a story of a woman approaching 40 reclaiming her sexuality and discovering herself, at a point in her life where society dismisses women as complete, desirable or viable“, revealed in an interview.

Nevertheless, Harry wasn’t the only famous character to inspire Lee, but she also used past experiences, aspects of Harry Styles, Prince Harry, a little bit of Eddie Redmayne and even her current husband, Eric Hayes.who lends his last name to the main character.

The film will begin shooting in October under the direction of Michael Showalter and will be available on Amazon Prime Video.