This is the film written and directed by Daniel Radcliffe!

Daniel Radcliffe, leading actor in the Harry Potter saga, is writing and directing a movie. We tell you what the matter is!

The actor Daniel Radcliffe has revealed that he has finished writing the script for a film in which he also intends to direct. This young Hollywood star made the international leap for the first time as the star of the franchise of Harry Potteradaptation of the magical work of JK Rowling. From the age of eleven, the British actor played the titular magician in this film saga. In total, it was ten years and eight films. He shared the dressing room with the young stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

The actor’s film would be “smaller in scale” than the great blockbusters

Now, in conversations with Kermode & Mayo’s Film Review, Daniel Radcliffe has shared his ambition to write and direct a film. In fact, he has claimed that he has already finished writing the script. The actor has described the project as “smaller in scale”, as opposed to the big budget Hollywood blockbusters. The ones he has worked on, for example, Harry Potter or The lost City. He also shared the belief that his time on film sets and his work with directors qualifies him to be a director as well. What’s more, he hopes to be able to direct this script in the next two years.

«I have written something and I hope to direct it in the next few years. It would be ideal. I’ve definitely spent so much time on sets and filming, with great directors, that I feel like I could run my own set and do it. Anyway, my film is a much smaller scale than, say, ‘The Lost City’“, said Daniel Radcliffe, protagonist of the Harry Potter saga. What do you think? Would you like to see a movie written and directed by this actor? We, of course, would be delighted. Surely they surprise us a lot and would break more than one stereotype and prejudice among viewers.