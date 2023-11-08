This is the first cause of death in women and its main symptoms. extremadura7dias.com

Martha Gulati, MD, a distinguished cardiologist and women’s heart health expert at Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute, participated in the inaugural conference of the SEC23 Cardiovascular Health Congress. Gulati recalled that “cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in women worldwide” and emphasized that, “although Spain has the lowest mortality rate due to heart disease in Europe, our country also has Diseases are the leading cause of death in women. When Spanish women suffer acute myocardial infarction, they are more likely to die from this cause than men,” the cardiology specialist indicated.

Gulati emphasizes important differences in the way women with heart disease are treated: “The diagnosis of myocardial infarction is delayed in women compared to men. “In addition, treatment in them is less invasive, prescribed medical treatments are used less frequently, fewer interventions are performed to open the coronary arteries, and referral rates for cardiac rehabilitation are lower in women than in men.”

Cardiologists point out that women are more likely to be readmitted and die after a myocardial infarction than men. However, he stressed, this is not a problem of any one country, but a global problem. “There is a bias in women’s care and it is often not recognized that women are also at risk for heart disease. As a result, their symptoms are often dismissed or at least not considered possible heart disease. “This is a gender bias,” he said.

In this sense, the Spanish Society of Cardiology reminds that, although myocardial infarction in women usually occurs at an older age than in men, its symptoms should not be underestimated. Up to 80% of women suffering from myocardial infarction have chest pain or pressure as their main symptom, as indicated in the European guidelines for acute coronary syndromes. For this reason, the SEC emphasizes that “chest pain that lasts more than 15 minutes and/or reappears within an hour should prompt us to seek immediate medical attention in both men and women.” There are also some symptoms that may be more common in women with myocardial infarction: dizziness, nausea, jaw or neck pain, shortness of breath, palpitations, or fatigue. Cardiovascular Risk Factors and Research

Martha Gulati also highlights that classic cardiovascular risk factors (high blood pressure, cholesterol, smoking, diabetes, etc.) may also impact women differently than men.

“Women with diabetes have a much higher risk of heart disease than men. Similarly, women who smoke have a higher risk of vascular damage than men. Even blood pressure can vary among them. Therefore, it is important to recognize that sex matters and not everything is the same between men and women,” Gulati said.

We must also not forget that there are gender-specific risk factors that can only affect a woman’s heart. Thus, with regard to pregnancy, preeclampsia, hypertension or gestational diabetes and premature birth are prominent. Beyond gestational stage, early menstruation, use of hormonal contraceptives, and frequent spontaneous abortions are also associated with greater cardiovascular risk.

Regarding research, Gulati also highlights that women were not included in clinical trials for a long time: “This has only led to sub-optimal treatment in them because we have not been able to understand “There have been delays in how drugs affect them and they have been left out of research… and leaving women out is like leaving out 52% of the world’s population.”

The cardiology specialist explained that “Every cell in our body is affected by our biological sex and, thus, every molecule is affected by our gender. Thus, our reaction to everything may differ depending on sex.

Gulati concluded with a clear message: “There is still much to be done to provide equal cardiovascular care to women, as cardiovascular diseases are viewed by both society and medicine as men’s diseases.”

SEC has been working tirelessly for years to join efforts to improve cardiovascular care for women. As Dr. Carolina Ortiz Cortés, Deputy Secretary of the SEC, has indicated: “It is imperative to educate not only society in general, but also the medical community in particular, as there are significant biases among health professionals who believe a sub- Contribute to optimal care of women’s affairs.”

To address this challenge, Dr. Ortiz Cortés considers it “crucial” to collaborate with experts from various specialties related to women’s cardiovascular health, such as gynecology and obstetrics, endocrinology, oncology, psychology and primary care, among others. Only in this way, he assures, “can we provide comprehensive and complete care.”