This is ‘The First Lady’, the series about the first ladies of the United States that Movistar Plus+ premieres

If the walls of the White House could talk, they would say that the first ladies of the United States influenced important decisions that have been made in its West Wing. This is what counts The First Ladythe Showtime anthology series that has been premiered on Movistar Plus+.

With a spectacular cast led by Viola Davis (The Mother of Blues, How to Get Away with Murder), as Michelle Obama; michelle pfeiffer (maleficent) as Betty Ford; Y Gillian Anderson (The Crown, Sex Education) like Eleanor Roosevelt, this historical drama narrates how the wives of the presidents played a very important role that is unknown by public opinion.

Aaron Cooley, a novelist who served as Joel Schumacher’s head of development for more than a decade and a staff writer for companies such as Lionsgate, MGM and Netflix, is the creator of the series; while Cathy SchulmanOscar-winning producer for Crash, does showrunner duties. The direction was in charge of the British Susanne BierEmmy winner for the miniseries Infiltrationwho was recently behind the camera of all the episodes of The Undoing.

Gillian Anderson plays Eleanor Roosevelt in ‘The First Lady’.



what is it about

The first season of The First Lady lets us peek behind the curtain into the personal and political life of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obamathe protagonists of the first season, whose stories intertwine in an intimate and organic way.

We will learn about their pasts and that of their respective families, and we will follow them from their youth when they traced their own path to Washington, until they became political figures, also following them in their great moments beyond the White House.

A spectacular cast

Part of the main cast of ‘The First Lady’.



Davis, Pfeiffer and Anderson play Michelle ObamaBetty Ford Y eleanor roosevelt at the time when their husbands, Barack Obama (OT Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale), Gerald Ford (Aaron Eckhart) and Franklin Delano Roosevelt (Kiefer Sutherland, 24) They were presidents of the United States.

Jayme Lawson (batman) will play Michelle Obama in her youth, beginning with her time as a student at Harvard until her marriage to Barack Obama in 1992. Kristine Froseth (Looking for Alaska, The Society) will play a young Betty Ford, from her beginnings in a ballet academy as a clerk in a Michigan department store to her marriage to Gerald Ford.

They are also in the cast lily rabe (American Horror Story) Judy Greer (Kidding), Ellen Burstin (Alicia doesn’t live here anymore.), kate mulgrew (Orange Is The New Black), Dakota Fanning (The Great) as Susan Elizabeth Ford, the Fords’ daughter. pamela adlon (Better Things) will be Nancy Howe, secretary and confidante of Betty Ford.





‘The First Lady’ | Trailer | Movistar Plus+



When and where can it be seen in Spain

The first episode of the ten that this season will have will be available on Movistar Plus+ on April 28 and every Thursday there will be a new one. June 30 is the appointment with the season finale.

