This Is the First Public Affectionate Gesture Between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny

When I learned that my dear Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, nickname bad bunnywas dating Kendall Jenner, I got a little angry. I Have Nothing Against Jenner, But I Have Very High Standards For The Singer marmoset asked me, and the Kardashian-Jenner relationship hasn’t always been known for standing the test of time. However, once I saw the couple riding a horse together, I began to think it might have happened Some? There. (Did the horse ride feel comfortable or sexy? Not particularly, but just getting on it shows initiative.)

Jenner and Bad Bunny have been together for almost six months, and on Sunday night they cemented their relationship by “kissing” (quote) daily Mail) at a (canonically awkward!) Drake concert, a moment TikTok user @bombere was kind enough to record for posterity:

Obviously, this isn’t the most extreme public display of affection I’ve seen, but there really is something – dare I say it? —the way Bad Bunny wraps his arm around Kendall’s waist while they whisper to each other is sexy. Is his body language a little weird before that? Yes, but in a cute way. God, am I starting…, get attached to this couple? Do I want…what do you have? let’s not go that far, but definitely Appreciation what do they have. You’re still in the comment-free era as a couple, but I’m hearing future Kris Jenner-designed wedding bells!