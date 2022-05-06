This is the first trailer for ‘The House of the Dragon’, the prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’ | Television

HBO Max just released the first trailer for the house of the dragonits most anticipated premiere for this 2022 and prequel to its most massive success, Game of Thrones. This fiction will have 10 episodes and will premiere on Monday, August 22. His plots are inspired by the book fire and bloodby George RR Martin, and tells the story of the Targaryen House, 200 years before the events seen in the previous series.

In the video, which lasts about 90 seconds, some of its protagonists can be seen, such as Paddy Considine (Welcome to the end of the world), Matt Smith (Doctor Who, The Crown), Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel) and Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill, Elementary), among others. Martin himself participates in this prequel as co-creator and executive producer, along with the showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik.

What is this brief mortal life if not the search for a legacy? asks this trailer, which advances the story about the life of the ancestors of the khaleesi Daenerys Targaryen, the charismatic character played by Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones.

Rhys Ifans will play Otto Hightower, Hand of the King and close advisor to King Viserys Targaryen. hbo max

