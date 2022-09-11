Health

This is the food that Livia Brito chooses when she finishes exercising

Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 9 2 minutes read

Livia Brito He is one of the most famous personalities of the moment. Thanks to her work in telenovelas like “Triumph of Love”, “The Heartless” Y “No man’s wife“, has climbed to be one of the most successful actresses in the show.

Also, Brito She is quite an influencer on social networks, since she has more than 7 million followers on Instagram and at least 11 million on Tik Tok. In each profile of hers, the Cuban actress uploads fitness content, such as her training methods or the recipes that she chooses to wear a healthy nutrition.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 9 2 minutes read

Related Articles

This is how the microbiota influences sports performance

30 mins ago

Neurosurgeon Valle Folgueral will receive one of the European Awards in Medicine 2022 in Paris

52 mins ago

5 foods that are of great help to combat depression

1 hour ago

how to get in the habit of exercising and stick with it

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button