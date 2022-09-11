This is the food that Livia Brito chooses when she finishes exercising

Livia Brito He is one of the most famous personalities of the moment. Thanks to her work in telenovelas like “Triumph of Love”, “The Heartless” Y “No man’s wife“, has climbed to be one of the most successful actresses in the show.

Also, Brito She is quite an influencer on social networks, since she has more than 7 million followers on Instagram and at least 11 million on Tik Tok. In each profile of hers, the Cuban actress uploads fitness content, such as her training methods or the recipes that she chooses to wear a healthy nutrition.

Of course, you can not miss the publications of livia modeling for different brands, stealing more than a sigh from his fans. For this reason, everyone wonders what the actress’s secret is to show off that spectacular figure. The truth is that it is not a secret; Well, she herself enjoys revealing her eating and sports tricks.

Livia Brito usually inspires his faithful “aLIVIAswims“to opt for a more healthy and energetic. For this reason, he usually shares in his stories some of his tips to achieve it, as well as detailing what are the foods that you choose to consume to achieve your physique.

In principle, the actress left out of her feeding all saturated fats. Instead, she recommends nutritious recipes that are perfect for her to consume at any time of the day, even after to train. “It’s just turkey, zucchini and asparagus, and here’s a little peas”revealed Brito on one occasion.

Related news

In this way, the artist, born on July 21, 1986, recharges the energies that her body asks of her after work out. This has been shown on more than one occasion, mainly when he uploaded healthy recipes on his YouTube channel.

A) Yes, livia He has been documenting his process until he lost a few kilos, while developing muscles. All thanks to exercise and the healthy nutrition. For to train not only choose gym routines, but also practice other disciplines such as yoga, basketball or tennis.