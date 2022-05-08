This is the Ford ad that mocks Elon Musk without naming him – FayerWayer

In the business world, the competition that can exist between several companies in the same field is notorious. That rivalry may require them to bring out better products, and also to say things to each other through their different channels.

That is the case of the renowned Ford Motor Company that took advantage of an ad to mock Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

With a message that highlights the workforce of the company based in the United States, it is expected to be seen on television during the Kentucky Derby, according to information revealed by the American media.

Message to Musk

On YouTube you can see the ad where you can see different images related to Ford, along with a narration that says things like:

“Right now, it might seem like the only people that matter are the loudest (….) Those who want to shoot things down and then fly around in their personal spaceships when the going gets tough,” the narrator continues. “But we have 182,000 people and they are building.”

Many point out that this part of the announcement is directed at Elon Musk who, in addition to directing Tesla, also founded SpaceX, a company that seeks to take it to Mars.

On the other hand, a hint is made to the fact that Tesla does not have a union and that it recently opened a huge factory outside the United States, specifically in China.

At the moment the tycoon has not responded on his Twitter account, as he normally does.