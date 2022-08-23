This is the fortune of Drew Barrymore despite not having luxury items: Incredible figure

Like many of her colleagues, Drew Barrymore had to fight against the addictions that plagued her. Despite having financial facilities, he lived a difficult adolescence, in which drugs and alcohol abounded.

She was even paparazzeada aboard a BMW car in precarious conditions. They were times of uncontrollability. Of bewilderment. Not knowing where her life would go. Times that, now it can be safely said, are far behind.

Her current situation, at 47 years old, is very different from that: she is a very well-regarded artist in the industry, with -beyond building a greater career in the cinema- a recent foray into TV. She starred in the hilarious Netflix series “Santa Clarita Diet” and also owns her own talk show called “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

However, the most interesting thing is that, in addition, he decided to put aside the luxuries. Despite having enough money, Barrymore prefers austerity without ostentation. According to the site Qué Ver, the interpreter’s fortune amounts to USD 125 million.

To dimension the figure we are talking about, if you wanted, the nominee for two Emmy awards could buy 550 apartments similar to the one that Marité Matus put up for sale at USD 224 thousand. focused in his family, he does not own luxury cars (could the story we discussed in the BMW have had something to do with it?).

Determined to raise Olive and Frankie (a product of her relationship with Will Kopelman), she also doesn’t wear top-of-the-line clothes. She might, but the “Charlie’s Angels” and “Never Been Kissed” actress prefers something else for her and her loved ones.