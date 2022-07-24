This July 24 is Nayib Bukele’s 41st birthday.the president of El Salvador and one of the leaders who have created the most controversy after some measures adopted in his presidency, since El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, in addition to the doubts generated due to the use of force during his administration and his plan against the gangs.

Meet Nayib Bukele, the President of El Salvador

Nayib Bukele was born Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez on July 24, 1981 in San Salvador. He is of Palestinian descent on his father’s side. Bukele went to the Central American University, where he studied law, but dropped out to found his first company. Bukele owned Yamaha Motors El Salvador for a period of time.

Bukele began his political career when he was elected mayor of the municipality of Nuevo Cuscatlán in 2012. In 2015, Bukele became mayor of San Salvador.both contests with the Farabundo Martí Liberation Front, from which he was expelled in 2017.

After this expulsion, Bukele decided to run for the presidency as an independent, creating the New Ideas political party, which later disappeared, so He ended up joining the center-right Grand Alliance for National Unity party, with which he won the presidential elections in 2019.

This is the fortune of Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador

It is important to mention that there is no updated and exact information on Bukele’s fortune or assets, but the Celebrity Net Worth site estimates that the Salvadoran president has a net worth of $2 million.

On the other hand, a recent article by Bloombergon the assets declared by the presidents of Latin America, points out that Bukele’s total assets are $2,548,967 dollars, according to its Sworn Declaration of Patrimony of the Portal of Transparency of the Presidency of the Republic of El Salvador. This places it as the third richest president in Latin America.

As for his income, this is generated from his personal businesses. According to the transparency portal of the government of El Salvador, updated as of November 8, 2021, the president’s monthly salary is $3,467.43 dollars, plus $1,714.29 of representation expenses, for a total of $5,181.72.