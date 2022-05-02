This is the fortune of Shakira, the second richest Latin singer in the world

The Colombian artist in 2015 / Getty Images / Europa Press ©copyright los40.com

Shakira is one of the flagship singers of Colombia and has brought culture to many parts of the world with her different songs and dances, she has also become one of the country’s singers with significant economic power.

According to the most recent Celebrity Net Worth ranking, Shakira is one of the Latin singers along with Jennifer Lopez who have the most money in the industry in the world, the Waka Waka singer landed in 25th place, with a capital of 300 millions of dollars; and JLO ranked 13, with a fortune of 400 million dollars.

In this same list appears Rihanna who is ranked as the richest singer in the world because her fortune of 1.7 billion dollars, exceeds the heritage of important artists such as Madonna who has the third place in the ranking.

Let us remember that in the case of the Colombian, her fortune is due to years of work in the music industry, not only as a performer but as a composer and producer. In fact, as the FM recalled, the woman from Barranquilla has sold more than 125 million albums and singles worldwide.

In addition, as documented by Celebrity Net Worth, she is considered one of the most successful Latin artists, having won several awards for her work, including three Grammy Awards, thirteen Latin Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards. , thirty-nine Billboard Latin Music Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In addition to all the accolades in 2009, Billboard listed her as the Top Female Latin Artist of the Decade, she is also ranked as the most streamed Latin artist on Spotify and became one of only three female artists to have two videos of YouTube that exceeds two billion visits.

After a thirty-year career, the artist continues to innovate and explore, even a few days ago the Barranquillera released her latest collaboration with Rauw Alejandro, the song called ‘Te congratulations’ was released to the publication on April 22.

Shakira’s emotional reaction after the tribute Karol G paid her at Coachella

The presentation of Carol G was one of the most applauded at the festival Coachella 2022 held last weekend and will run until next Sunday, April 24. In social networks, hundreds of followers of the bichota have praised her presentation, in which she not only performed the best of her repertoire, but also took the opportunity to honor several Latin artists who have transcended with their music through songs that are currently hymns. .

Shakira was one of the protagonists in the tributes made by the paisa, because in the middle of her concert she took the opportunity to evoke the Barranquilla woman through the icon ‘Las Hips No Lie’, and before the first chords, those attending the event celebrated this cover as well as those interpretations of figures such as J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi and Selena Quintanilla.

In 45 minutes, Karol G surprised hundreds of viewers who watched her set live, not only from the Empire Polo Club in California but also from YouTube, where tens of thousands of others were dazzled by her staging. So much so that even Shakira herself celebrated the tribute made by her compatriot.

Through a trill, the artist recognized what the paisa had done and did not hesitate to feel honored by it: “Proud of you Karol G, at Coachella!! Thanks for the love! Congratulations and keep flying high!”

KEEP READING

Maluma will deliver new houses to people with limited resources in Medellín: “Today a change begins in my city”