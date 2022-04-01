This is the free iPhone and Mac wallpaper of the new Apple Store in Korea that you can get now

Apple has just announced the opening of a new Apple Store in South Korea. This is the company’s largest store in the country, which will open its doors in just a week. Located in the Myeongdong area of ​​Seoul, Apple commemorates the occasion with an exclusive wallpaper for iPhoneiPad and Mac.

A free and special wallpaper for the third store in Korea

Media in Seoul have highlighted that the illustrations that cover store windows and decorate Apple’s website are inspired by chaekgeori (책거리), a traditional Korean art style. This particular subgenre of chaekgeori that features bookshelves is known as chaekgado (책가도).



The new Apple Store Myeongdong in Seoul, South Korea, prior to its opening.

Michael Steeber, former editor of 9to5Mac specializing in apple stores, This is how he describes the new Apple store in South Korea in their Tabletops newsletter. The store will open next April 9 at 10, for which you will have to make a reservation if you want to go. Masks, distance and temperature controls will be required due to the pandemic situation.



Official and free wallpaper for your iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Apple has taken the opportunity to create a free wallpaper for iPhone, iPad and Mac that can be downloaded from your website at full resolution. Depending on the device from which you access, you will see one background or another (the iPhone is slightly different).

In December 2017, Apple opened its first Apple Store in South Korea. Shortly thereafter followed by the second and now the third will be inaugurated in the capital of the Asian country. If the first was number 500 in the world, this will be 518.