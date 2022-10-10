this is the fringe that has conquered Lily Collins or Dakota Johnson

Fringes are a trend and although there is no single way to wear them this season, the ‘bottleneck’ stands out as one of the favourites.

The bangs have returned, they are one of the hair trends of the moment and one of the most recurrent, comfortable and effective tools to welcome autumn with a new air, as Sara Carbonero or Cate Blanchett already told us, who after the summer have wasted style with fringe, long and open. However, there is a variation of this that we cannot ignore because it is flattering and, among all those that we will see this season, it will set the style with special force, experts say. Its about bottleneck fringe, a modality that combines the short locks in the center with the longer ones on the sides, and that has a clear sixties inspiration.

Susana Abaitua’s bangs at the 2021 Feroz Awards. | Daniel Gonzalez / GTRES

“They combine the curtain fringe technique with baby bangs [el flequillo extracorto, degradado, que Lady Daphne Bridgerton puso de moda]characterized by shorter locks in the central part on the forehead, and longer ones open on the cheeks”, confirms Ishmael de Felipe from her salon of the same name in Madrid, which also reminds us that it is a fringe with a long history as it has been worn by icons such as Brigitte Bardott, Jane Birkin or Marianne Faithfull, as well as currently Kristen Stewart, Margot Robbie, Jessica Chastain, Dakota Johnson, Lily Collins or Zoey Deschanel.

What haircuts do they go well with? Although there are many autumn ‘hair trends’ (he also mentions, in terms of coloration, champagne and golden copper tones), the cuts that we will see the most will be “more complete, more classic”. But not for that you have to be blocks, but these will be “full of movement”.

Kristen Stewart at Paris Fashion Week with bangs. | Vianney Le Caer / GTRES

– Laura Escanes hair color that is ideal to change your look in autumn.

– American shampoo or how to lighten your hair one tone just by washing it

“The most popular cuts in our salon are collarbone (or ‘clavicut’) cuts with straight lines but not blocky. extra-long hair is falling behind, medium lengths gaining ground and reserving long-length shorts for those who like to go for a more daring look,” says the expert, who summarizes the major trends in long hair in two: “In general, midi cuts are the absolute protagonists, giving thickness to fine hair. Also the bob cuts that favor most faces, giving the sensation of volume and being able to play with the length of the cut and the texture in the finish”.

Do you dare with short hair? You can try short with volume or a tapered cut, as we already recommend.