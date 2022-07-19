This is the fruit that people with kidney problems cannot consume

Having a balanced diet is of great importance in order to prevent some health problems, but it must be supervised by a nutritionist. However, although vegetables and fruits are a source of nutrients and counteract the conditions that the body suffers, not all of them are healthy for it. Among them, the carambola, a fruit that is also known as a star.

According to an article published by the health portal Tua Saudeand reviewed by nutritionist Tatiana Zanin, carambola is a food that is a source of vitamin C, epicatechin, and flavonoids that its consumption can prevent a cardiovascular accident or a heart attack. Likewise, diabetes, a disease characterized by the non-production of insulin and the resistance of the body’s cells to it.

The aforementioned website talks about the great benefits that this fruit has for those who consume it, among them, weight loss and constipation, understood as the hardening and lumps of stool.

Therefore, being rich in fiber, it also helps fight cholesterol by reducing or regulating LDL, which is considered bad and can cause damage to the arteries.

Therefore, also helps control blood pressure thanks to the potassium that makes it up. But although it is a fruit with multiple propertiesthe portal better with health, In one of his articles written by the nutritionist María Patricia Pinero, he points out that a person with kidney problems should not consume it because of the oxalic acid it contains.

Teas and a healthy diet help maintain good kidney health. Photo: Getty images. – Photo: Photo: Getty images.

That is, this fruit can have negative effects in patients with kidney diseases, whether acute or chronic.

But, the above does not overshadow the versatile fruit that it is, so it can be used in the preparation of meals, juices and desserts, thanks to the sweetness of its texture.

What is acute kidney disease?

As pointed out by the Mayo Clinicthis disease is a failure of the kidneys that do not filter the toxins found in the blood, so these accumulate “and can unbalance the composition” of the bloodstream.

The main known symptoms of this disease are: nausea, tiredness, fatigue, seizures, palpitations, incoordination, among others.

Its causes are due to a previous condition in these organs of the urinary system: as a disease, or perhaps, an injury.

What is chronic kidney disease?

For its part, the United States National Library of Medicine, MedlinePlusexplain what this disease, “is the slow loss of kidney function over time”which is considered chronic because a patient with this condition can see the deterioration of his health, this being his last terminal phase, because the kidneys do not fulfill their main functions, and that is when two of the solutions are: dialysis , or perhaps, an organ transplant.

Among the symptoms that are identified are: headaches, itching, general malaise, among others. It should be noted that dialysis consists of the elimination of toxins from the blood.

Experts advise eating a low-salt diet and drinking fluids to prevent kidney stones. Photo: Getty images. – Photo: Photo: Getty images.

For its part, Tua Saude explains that carambola cannot be eliminated from the body, since the kidneys cannot fulfill their function, so they experience: vomiting, hiccups, and other signs that can cause death.

In conclusion, it is recommended to consult a health expert to develop a food plan that does not include starfruit, but other vegetables and fruits that can bring health benefits. And to this, it is added to have healthy habits that improve the quality of life.