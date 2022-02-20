This is the future deposit that will provide lithium to Ford, Tesla or GM for their batteries – El Periodico de la Energía

With the demand for electric vehicles growing exponentially, it is logical to think that whoever has the upper hand in everything related to raw materials will end up taking the cat to the water. Tesla is one of the most active in this regard, as we told you here a few weeks ago about its Syrah Resources agreement for graphite extraction. In this case, the direct protagonist is not Elon Musk’s firm, although he will benefit from what be extracted from the year 2024.

We logically speak of lithium, a material that will be exploited in a new deposit located in Canada, specifically in the Manitoba region, near Lake Wekusko, where the American mineral extraction company, Snow Lake Resources will be in charge of carrying it out. Given its privileged location, the company’s intention is that the entire mining operation can run on 98% renewable energy, which will help the company to sustainably source lithium in North America. Once the project is completed, this deposit will be one of the It will supply companies such as LG Chem and Panasonic, which will logically be joined by car manufacturers such as Tesla, Ford or General Motors.

The goal is to become the first fully integrated, carbon-neutral lithium hydroxide supplier to the North American electric vehicle industry. “we are looking for a joint venture partner to create a lithium hydroxide processing plant in the region”as confirmed by Philip Gross, CEO of Snow Lake Lithium. “We are facing a once-in-a-century industrial turnaround as North America accelerates toward an electrified future. If we don’t act now to ensure a seamless lithium supply chain from rock to road, the North American auto industry will not exist in 10 years.”, concludes Gross himself in the statement released by his company. Words that sound harsh but whose purpose is to try reduce the industry’s dependence on China and, at the same time, shorten supply chain times.

160,000 tons per year

The point where exploitation is planned is known as the Thompson Brothers area, and has a spread of 55,000 acres (22,257 hectares). Based on preliminary studies, with a first drilling of 2 kilometers, Snow Lake Lithium hopes to be able to produce 160,000 tons of lithium per year for at least a decade. In addition, the company has only explored around 1% of its deposit and hopes that it will be expanded in the course of the next year. According to the measurements of the company itself, the concentration of lithium accounts for 6% of the materials in the ground, and it is also easily accessible.

The mine is ideally located to serve the North American automotive industry through either the Arctic Gateway rail network, reducing transportation from thousands of miles by road and ship to just several hundred by rail. Likewise, it will be operated with almost 100% renewable hydroelectric energy to guarantee the most sustainable manufacturing approach for which the company is working with Meglab in Canada to dispense with the use of diesel. In the coming months, Snow Lake Lithium will continue to conduct engineering evaluations as well as complete its drilling program at its Thompson Brothers Lithium Project site, with the goal that the mine transition to commercial production by the end of 2024.