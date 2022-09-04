This is the Gepetto that Tom Hans will give life to in a live action version

In the framework of the celebration of Disney+ Day on September 8, opens Pinocchio on the streaming platform.

The live-action, CGI (computer-generated imagery) film that remakes the 1940 Disney classic about a wooden puppet and the exciting adventure of becoming a real boy.

The film is directed by the Oscar winner Robert Zemeckis and introduce to Tom Hanks in the role of the legendary Gepetto, marking a new creative collaboration for this iconic duo.

united by a challenge

When Tom Hanks learned that Zemeckis was considering directing a live-action version of Pinocchio, he did not hesitate to contact him and express his desire to play Gepetto. Zemeckis quickly agreed to the actor’s proposal.

For the two Hollywood celebrities, the project involved much more than retelling an endearing story.

“Bob is one of those filmmakers who can’t do something that’s already been done. He takes a project and plays with the creative process behind it. He always challenges me with a task that is completely new to the process of making a film. These great classics not only have a chance to be updated, but to reflect different times,” said Hanks.

For his part, Zemeckis expressed: “’Pinocchio’ is one of the most -if not the most- beautiful animated films ever made. But now, since digital cinema came along, the puppet could be much more three-dimensional. And while I was worried about standing on hallowed ground, I thought it was a project worth doing.”

The new version of Gepetto created by Zemeckis and Hanks retains some iconic features of the original character, such as his iconic mustache and silver hair.

The actor and director agreed to bring the character into the 21st century and agreed that the new film should delve into Gepetto’s emotional aspects.

“You can’t just do a live-action version of what the animated movie was. It has to be deeper. It has to have more emotional baggage. So, from the start, Gepetto is cooking in his own juice, so to speak, and it’s not a happy juice,” Tom explained.

That “juice” to which the actor refers has to do with the loneliness of the character and the fears he faces as “father” of Pinocchio. “Bob and I discussed the fact that Gepetto is a happy man, but that he has suffered loss in his life. He has lost the happiness of being alive, of having a family. He has been on his own, serving others and delighting people with his crafts for two and a half decades. Gepetto’s desire is to be part of something bigger than himself, part of a family, that was the key to him, ”says the actor.

This version of Pinocchio features several computer generated characters, the seasoned actor found himself on terrain he had never traveled before.

“Bob always tells you, ‘Okay, this is what you have to imagine.’ And what you have to imagine is so complex that it is a great challenge for the acting and interpretive process”, confesses Hanks, and exemplifies: “At one point, I had to place a fish, a cat, a cricket and a child on my head. wood. He had to do it all, and sometimes with the Blue Fairy too. By the second or third day, my brain was exhausted,” Hanks said.

