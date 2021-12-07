World

This is the gorgeous jacket that will drive everyone crazy in winter 2022, but let’s not make the mistake of buying it now

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 17 2 minutes read

When it comes to renovating your wardrobe, rush is no good advice. Especially if we talk about garments for the cold season: this is the splendid jacket that will drive everyone crazy in winter 2022, but let’s not make the mistake of buying it now!

A very elegant and practical jacket is back in fashion

Aloe Vera Slim

Trendy outerwear can immediately refresh your winter wardrobe. As for the 2021/2022 season, a safe purchase is the teddy coat. You don’t even have to spend a fortune to get it: here are 5 models under 50 euros that satisfy all tastes and budgets.

The problem with the teddy is that it’s a passing trend. In addition, this model does not meet everyone’s tastes, and what’s more, it is not waterproof. So what is the alternative?

For those who want a more practical, versatile garment with a timeless charm, it is better to focus on the other great trend of winter 2022. Let’s talk about the quilted or quilted jacket.

There are certainly those who are thinking of giving it away, or giving it to themselves, for Christmas. But it would be a mistake: that’s why.

This is the gorgeous jacket that will drive everyone crazy in winter 2022, but let’s not make the mistake of buying it now

The charm of the quilted jacket lies in its timeless elegance. In fact, this model rose to prominence in the fall / winter 2021/2022, but has actually been around for years.

The jacket looks good on both women and men, and fits just as well to a well-groomed look as to a more casual and sporty style. In short, those who buy a quilted jacket now will be able to use it for life. But where to buy it?

Many fast fashion chains offer quilted jacket models at very low prices. The risk, however, is that the quality is low. Since this is a timeless garment, it is definitely worth investing in a more expensive but well-made and durable jacket.

Rather than buying it before Christmas, it is therefore better to wait for the winter sales. These will depart between 5 and 6 January in most regions. In short, with a little patience, you can avoid spending too much and get a jacket to wear for life.

But be careful: the important thing is to choose the right colors. No passing shades, better focus on classic colors: black, blue and cream. Or choose an alternative color to black that is becoming popular in autumn / winter 2021/2022, but will look good in ten years.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only. We do not know the habits of our readers in the use of tools, ingredients and products for personal care. For this reason it is recommended to use the utmost caution and attention with tools, ingredients and products normally used for personal care and make-up. In any case, it is strongly recommended to read the warnings given HERE”)

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 17 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Jacob Chansley, the pro Trump “shaman”, sentenced to 41 months for the assault on Congress – Corriere.it

3 weeks ago

The World Meteorological Organization: “More and more record waves of heat, oceans rise fast and seas never been so acidic”

October 31, 2021

France, the neuter pronoun “iel” enters the dictionary and the controversy breaks out

3 weeks ago

Covid, Australia reopens its borders after more than 600 days

November 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button