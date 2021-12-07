When it comes to renovating your wardrobe, rush is no good advice. Especially if we talk about garments for the cold season: this is the splendid jacket that will drive everyone crazy in winter 2022, but let’s not make the mistake of buying it now!

A very elegant and practical jacket is back in fashion

Trendy outerwear can immediately refresh your winter wardrobe. As for the 2021/2022 season, a safe purchase is the teddy coat. You don’t even have to spend a fortune to get it: here are 5 models under 50 euros that satisfy all tastes and budgets.

The problem with the teddy is that it’s a passing trend. In addition, this model does not meet everyone’s tastes, and what’s more, it is not waterproof. So what is the alternative?

For those who want a more practical, versatile garment with a timeless charm, it is better to focus on the other great trend of winter 2022. Let’s talk about the quilted or quilted jacket.

There are certainly those who are thinking of giving it away, or giving it to themselves, for Christmas. But it would be a mistake: that’s why.

This is the gorgeous jacket that will drive everyone crazy in winter 2022, but let’s not make the mistake of buying it now

The charm of the quilted jacket lies in its timeless elegance. In fact, this model rose to prominence in the fall / winter 2021/2022, but has actually been around for years.

The jacket looks good on both women and men, and fits just as well to a well-groomed look as to a more casual and sporty style. In short, those who buy a quilted jacket now will be able to use it for life. But where to buy it?

Many fast fashion chains offer quilted jacket models at very low prices. The risk, however, is that the quality is low. Since this is a timeless garment, it is definitely worth investing in a more expensive but well-made and durable jacket.

Rather than buying it before Christmas, it is therefore better to wait for the winter sales. These will depart between 5 and 6 January in most regions. In short, with a little patience, you can avoid spending too much and get a jacket to wear for life.

But be careful: the important thing is to choose the right colors. No passing shades, better focus on classic colors: black, blue and cream. Or choose an alternative color to black that is becoming popular in autumn / winter 2021/2022, but will look good in ten years.