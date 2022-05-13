This is the groundbreaking price of the Google Pixel 6a in Spain and the rest of the countries

Related news

Just two days ago the great G announced the Pixel 6a from the keynote held at Google I/O 2022. Now it has shared the price that this Android mobile will have in the international markets where it can be purchased. Of course, we have the same price in Spain.

This will cost you the Google Pixel 6a in Spain

Apart from the Pixel 6a, we also had evidence of the next Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro with this evolution in the design of the rear part that houses the cameras. But now we have the price in hand from the first to one that will only reach 17 countries.

And it must be said that it is a significant improvement for the distribution of Google phones on the planet compared to the previous launch of the Pixel 5a. As is the case with the expanding catalog with the Pixel Watch, the Pixel Buds Pro and that tablet that will be presented in the fall.

In Spain the Pixel 6a will have a cost of 459 euros as in the rest of the European countries where it will be marketed:

Australia: AU$749.

Canada: CA$599.

France: €459.

Germany: €459.

Japan: ￥53,900.

Ireland: €459.

Singapore: SGD 749.

Spain: €459.

Taiwan: NTD$13,990.

UK: £399.

United States: $449.

The Pixel 6a would be the first in this series to include a fingerprint sensor on the screen

The Free Android

With the exception, and via XDA, of Ireland and Singapore, all countries will receive the three options in the color: Sage, Chalk and Charcoal. And at the moment we do not know the launch date and other important events in order to have the roadmap ready to whet our appetite for the new Pixel 6a.

A phone that will be the predecessor of all those devices that will arrive in the fall in another great day for Google when present the Pixel 7, Pixel Watch and else.

