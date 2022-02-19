This is the Gyrotonic, the fashionable training that triumphs in Hollywood

If Julia Roberts, Lady Gaga and Gwyneth Paltrow rely on physical training complete and non-invasive capable of conquering the most demanding, how can we not make an effort to discover more about the

best kept secret from Hollywood? We talk about the

Gyrotonic and Gyrokinesis methodsboth registered, which were developed in the late 1940s by the Hungarian dancer

Julius Horvath looking for a therapy that would help him rehabilitate the injuries sustained throughout his career. Thus, two disciplines were born that combine dance, yoga, swimming and taichi.

According to Silvia Guijarro, trainer and coach of Gyrotonic Madrid, «the difference is basically that Gyrotonic

practiced with machines that provide an infinity of very specific stimuli and allow a

precise and controlled work. In Gyrokinesis we move with no more equipment than a

bench and matso the body has to create resistances and contrasts to move».

The dancer Flavia Abbadessa, from The Garden center, assures that “with both of us we strengthen

the deeper muscles, we activate sleeping parts of the body and relax those that are overloaded, obtaining a perfect balance. They work

nervous and lymphatic systems, breathing and coordination. Both are very meditative, but Gyrokinesis is more dynamic, each movement flows into another, while Gyrotonic is made up of

several families of exercises, and between one and the other we stop to set up the machine for the next one». Alba Marcos Fosch, Master Trainer and director of Estudi Bonavista, says that the objective of both methods is a body

pain-free, relaxed and fully mobile.

“Many clients report the feeling that they have grown and that

its morphology has changed. In a dancer, we see a body with

defined and strong muscles, but we know that it is very agile. If we look at a gym bodybuilding body, we see it

fibrous and strong, but stiff. It is training, but many physiotherapists, as is my case, use it as

rehabilitation tool», he clarifies. “You make your mind more flexible, activate your vestibular system, your balance, memory, undo tensions, recover herniated discs and prevent the aging of your cells”, concludes Silvia Guijarro.

Gyrotonic practice in Madrid’s The Garden. /



The Garden



Abbadessa clarifies that “although we get stiffness, the sensation is different from that of other exercises. Being circular movements, we create continuous spirals in the spine and throughout the body; is how we should really move: in all directions. At first we do relaxation work on the superficial layers, to activate our deepest center. Once we are well connected, we can work at a very intense level”, . Silvia Guijarro warns that “although immediate results should not be expected, in 95% of cases chronic pain and more or less mild discomfort are resolved.”