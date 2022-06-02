This is the hair accessory that Lily Collins and Ester Expósito share

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin – Getty Images

We already saw in the last catwalks that the use of accessories in the hair this season reaches its peak. It is not that a specific accessory is fashionable, but that the trend is to wear any element on the head. You can choose the headbands, which you can wear both during the day and at night, as Deepika Padukone already demonstrated in the recent edition of Cannes. But also more colorful accessories such as visors and scarves, two of the options that were proposed in the last Chanel parade.

Photo credit: Daniele Venturelli – Getty Images

And the ideas do not end there, because the celebrities They continue to show that they position themselves in favor of hair accessories. The last to do so almost simultaneously have been the actresses Lily Collins and Ester Expósito, which confirm that there is a specific accessory that cannot be missing this summer. For them it is their favorite. It is a kind of scrunchies very special that has a built-in bow, so that we can all look easy and modern updo with a well-placed ornament, regardless of the skill we have to comb our hair.

Yesterday, the American actress shared a post on Instagram in which she wore an elegant bow with which her straight bangs took center stage. But there was another element that also caught our attention: the updo, centered on the highest part of the head, was adorned with a black hair tie with a built-in bow. This is located just below the updo and brings a very feminine air to the hairstyle.

However, this is not the only hairstyle in which this type of hair can be incorporated. scrunchies. You just have to take a look at Ester Expósito’s Instagram profile. With a difference of a few hours regarding the publication of the protagonist of Emily in Paristhe interpreter from Madrid shared some images in which she wore a look comfortable to be at home composed of a sweatshirt oversized in pastel colors signed by Louis Vuitton. To complete the comfy look, combed her blonde hair into a very informal semi-updo that she fixed with a scrunchies very similar to that of the American actressbut in this case pastel yellow, coordinated with the aforementioned garment.

How are these hairstyles done?

To replicate the hairstyles of both actresses you can acquire one of these scrunchies. They are so current that you will not have any problem finding them. You can choose between the simplest format that only has the piece of fabric around the elastic and those that show them, with the incorporated bowwhich are perfect to give a romantic air to any look.

For an emergency solution you can achieve a similar result with a normal hair tie and a small handkerchief. Do it as follows: make your ponytail or half-ponytail and before releasing the hair tie on the last turn, make a hole. You will introduce the handkerchief through this space, so that it does not slip and fall over the hours. Now you just have to give it a couple of turns and fix it with a knot or a bow. In the case of the bow, do it, and when finished, arrange the scarf around it. You can fix it at some point with a hairpin for more security.