This is the hair color that rejuvenates brown hair and that you will not have to touch up every 15 days

Lately some of our
famous favorites have chosen
radical makeovers. Amaia Salamanca and her platinum blonde pixie or Ana de Armas and her rejuvenating coppery hair are some of the examples that welcoming spring with new hair is still one of the favorite things of women. ‘celebs’. However, if you are not completely convinced by that of completely changing your hair, here we leave you a simpler option but very
rejuvenating what has been done
Paula Echevarria and that it is perfect if you have brown hair.

Paula has visited
Tacha Beautyyour trusted beauty salon and has placed itself in the hands of
Juan Diego Theo, the stylist who usually treats her hair when she wants to make a change of look. And it was he himself who shared on his Instagram profile the result achieved after a
strategic coloring with which it is ideal and with which she has achieved new and much more flattering hair.

Juan Diego explained that this time they have created in Paula’s hair some «
points of light in her brown hair to create more luminosity and depth, since with good weather you always want to lighten your hair«. In the photographs, you can see lighter tones in areas such as those closest to the face, which provide a lot of light and are very flattering, all without losing the natural brown base.

But, what is the color that has conquered Paula’s hair? “One st
hazelnut onos that blend with the rest of the hair color, achieving a Brownie Hair«, Juan Diego has confessed. And best of all, this change of look is perfect because it has »a
very natural tone that will not create dependency at the time of maintenance«. In this way, betting on a similar technique, you will not have to go to the hairdresser every 15 days for touch-ups. Wonderful!

