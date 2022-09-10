This is the hair Jennifer Aniston envies

It seems that the statement that nobody is satisfied with their hair is quite true. And it is that Jennifer Aniston, one of the women with the most envied hair throughout the planet, is also not happy with her hair weathered blonde that has been so much wanted to replicate in salons around the world. While the Rachel cut is having a resurgence that predicts the return of layered hair, she continues to deny that she has been a hair icon for decades. However, we already know how to get Jennifer Aniston’s hair easily.

Gregg DeGuireGetty Images

The interpreter has launched a successful hair line on the market and has begun to share the tricks on her social networks with which she keeps her hair in optimal condition. Within the framework of the promotion of some of her products, she has granted an interview to the specialized media Allure and during the talk he has made some startling claims. According to her account –and as we could see in a selfie in which he showed his natural hair– despite how tame her hair seems when we see her in a photo callthe process to get to that aspect is not so simple, because his hair seems to have a special ability to eliminate all molding processes and go at his own pace. “I could blow dry myself in a sweat on a hot summer day and then go out and think, what did I waste all that time on?” she detailed.

Archive PhotosGetty Images

It is in this same interview that she rejects the title of hair icon and lists some names that for her are. The collection starts with Brigitte Bardot, whose bouffant hairstyles have been admired since she popularized them in the 1960s. At present there seems to be a trend that points to the recovery of this aesthetic with the help of elements such as bumpitthe gadget to give hair volume.

The next mane Aniston cited is one of the most recognizable faces (and bodies) of the ’90s: supermodel Elle Macpherson. The top She has always been faithful to her long hair and, despite the fact that at that time the trends marked extra-smooth hair like a board, the Australian always had enough personality to show off her hair with a slight molding quite similar to what can now be seen in accounts of influencers contemporaries like Matilda Djerf.

Rum GalellaGetty Images

The last woman the actress cites is perhaps the least famous. Who closes the list is Valerie Bertinelli, known for her role as Barbara Cooper Royer in the series One day at a time. And looking at several photographs of the interpreter, nothing surprises us: we also want that long hair with body and volume that the American wears. The actress wears a layered cut that is quite short at the top and gives length at the nape area. It is a style similar to the one Aniston wears, but with more marked layers.

