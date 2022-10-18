This is the hard physical training of Issa Vegas

EFE Latam Videos

A regional campaign is launched to raise public awareness about child migration

Tegucigalpa, Oct 18 (EFE).- Organizations defending the rights of minors in Central America and Mexico presented this Tuesday in Honduras the campaign “The same world, the same rights”, aimed at raising awareness among the population about the serious dangers faced by minors. migrant children and youth on their way to the US The representative of the Coordinator of Private Institutions for Girls, Boys, Adolescents, Youth and their Rights (Coiproden), Karla Alvarenga, told EFE that this campaign is an initiative of 42 youth from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico. The objective of the campaign “is to make the population aware of the stigmas towards children, adolescents and youth in situations of human mobility,” she stressed. In addition, she seeks to “raise awareness” among the population about the causes that motivate people, mainly minors, to emigrate irregularly and the risks they face on their journey. The regional initiative also aims to guarantee that “people exercise their right to migrate in an orderly and safe manner,” said Alvarenga, who urged the governments of the countries of origin, transit and destination to comply with the protection agreements and treaties to the rights of children and migrant youth. RISKS OF THE JOURNEY The Honduran activist lamented that children and young people continue to migrate irregularly, many of them alone, despite the risks they face on their way to the United States. Children and youth prefer to “run the risk” of this trip than to stay in a country “with a lack of opportunities, high rates of violence, little access to health and education services,” she added. The migratory phenomenon “we are not going to stop it as long as the governments do not really take action on those causes that motivate migration,” she emphasized. In his opinion, migration “is multicausal”, so children and young people can migrate due to unemployment, family reunification, forced displacement, lack of access to health and educational services and other vulnerabilities that “historically” they have suffered in their countries. “Being a girl, boy, adolescent and having to migrate irregularly places them in a situation of vulnerability and risk due to human trafficking, kidnapping, unwanted pregnancies, but added to this, traveling without an adult should generate strong alarms for the Government. Alvarenga stressed. At least 13,482 Honduran children and adolescents have been returned to their country this year, according to official figures, cited by Coiproden. 44% of the minors returned are girls and 28% of them traveled unaccompanied. MORE POLITICAL WILL The regional authorities must take “differentiated measures” to prevent the irregular migration of children and young people due to the “double risk” they face on their journey, Alvarenga said. The activist called for “political will” in the implementation of the national protocol for attention to migrant children, and to prioritize the budget for children and young people. The campaign and the products of the initiative were designed by 42 young people from Central America and Mexico, Hugo Realegeño, from the Association for Training and Research for Mental Health (Acisam) of El Salvador, told EFE. The campaign seeks to “make visible” why people decide to migrate and “we must give them extra support” when they are returned to their countries, he said. Realegeño said he expects the campaign to reach 2.3 million people in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Europe, the US, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama and South America. The main objective of the initiative is to “sensitize the population so that they support and have an empathetic concept with the children, adolescents and families who leave their countries on a daily basis,” Realegeño stressed. The campaign is also supported by Save the Children, the Network for Children’s Rights in Mexico and the Institutional Coordinator for the Promotion of Children’s Rights. (c) EFE Agency