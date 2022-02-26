this is the hardware that is marking the future of video games on PC

2022 promises to be an important year For the hardware, we’ve only been on board for a couple of months and, at least in the gaming world, what’s happened on it so far far exceeds its predecessor. The purchase of Activision by Microsoft, the addition of Bungie to the ranks of Sony, the launch of the Steam Deck from Valve, locally we have even launched our discord for our readers. It all adds up!

also promises to be an interesting year At the hardware level, especially in hardware dedicated to gamers, with releases such as the RTX 3090 Ti getting closer, or the announcement of the new processors for laptops, which promise to give a lot of themselves.

But let’s not anticipate an event. It hasn’t been too long since we were still in 2021 and, although I wouldn’t call said year a particularly buoyant one for the industry, it has given us the players some joy, especially in the hardware sector. In this text we will make a brief summary of those joys (and disappointments), with a clear focus on the hardware to play. We invite you to join us.

A year marked by its processors

If we had to point out the piece that, in our eyes, has been the main protagonist of this year’s hardware, that piece would be, without a doubt, processor figureboth in its desktop version and in laptops.





We started the year with, for the second consecutive year, a dominance of AMD in the desktop market as we did not see in the last ten yearsfruit of the cocktail formed by the excellent performance of the Ryzen 5000, and the expectations placed on Alder Lake for those related to Intel processors, its twelfth generation.

This twelfth generation would be launched in November of last year, but during that same 2021 we saw launch another generation of those of Mountain View, one that did not receive, by far, the same treatment as its successors: its eleventh generation of Intel processors.

We say this not only because it is a bridging generation up to Alder Lake, also for being a very polarized release in terms of performance, with the mid-range, with the Core i5-11400F in the lead, presenting itself as a great choice for gamerswhile its high-end members, of which more is expected, lagging somewhat behind its predecessors in some fields.





Fortunately, the tone changes with Alder Lake, whose proposal represents the expected change of direction at the architectural level of Intel in the desktop sector, with superior performance to its predecessors in practically all fields, and bringing a necessary competition to a sector that became more favorable every month for those in red, of which, until this year, during the CES 2022we would not see a direct answer.

Laptops have been the gateway to PC Gaming

One of the markets that has experienced the greatest growth, within the PC sector as a whole, is that of laptops gamingmid-range. Perhaps these words are not surprising, since this has been the trend for (almost) the last decade, although the reasons for this, on this occasion, respond more to the precocious state of the desktop hardware market than to that trend.





The almost impossible task of getting hold of a reasonably priced graphics card, as well as the “escapist” status of stock on the current generation of consoles, has led many gamers to look with good eyes to laptops gaming of the middle stripes; Fortunately, this has been a good year for these options.

Firstly, at the hardware level, these devices have had a good year. While Intel’s 11th generation hasn’t been very influential on desktops, this hasn’t been the case on laptops. Tiger Lake has improved the proposal of its predecessors, and has had a good presence in a very comfortable market for Intel.

Alternatively, AMD’s laptop processors have seen a greater market presence, with series like MSI’s Alpha, Bravo and Delta focusing on the red hardware, and with more models making use of, in addition to the Ryzen 5000Hof the Radeon M graphics that, at the moment, are giving the Texan company so much joy.

MSI Delta 15 “AMD Advantage Edition” A5EFK-011XES – 15.6″ FHD Laptop (Ryzen 9 5900HX, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB, RX6700M, GDDR6 10GB, No operating system) Black – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

For its part, Nvidia also has reinforced its line of graphics for laptops, completing the RTX 3000 family on the platform, and enjoying (without a doubt) greater availability and better prices for the public than on desktop. All of this adds up to the usual hardware revisions from the manufacturers of these devices, to make 2021 a “good” year for PG Gaming on laptops.

There are new graphics, but getting them is still impossible

Returning to desktop computers, in the graphic section there are also important new features, both from the hand of Nvidia with its ads of new graphics, such as by AMD with their Radeons and the promise of being able to get them without too many problems in the near future.

Started by those in green, this year we have seen the appearance of the “Ti” versions of their high-end RTX, with models such as the RTX 3070 Ti and the RTX 3080 Ti grabbing much of the attention, but also with more “powerful” models, such as the RTX 3090 Ti, threatening to appear in the near future. The CES of 2022 would be the final stage of said presentation.

MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti VENTUS 3X OC 8GB GDDR6X

Outside the high-end range we have also had some movement, although it would not materialize until 2022 had already started, with the Nvidia RTX 3050, a graph of “entry range”, whose price and performance does not correspond to the range where those in green intend to compete. Unfortunately, all these models have suffered from the “stock rate” that the entire industry is experiencing.





The story is not much different from the red side. In March of last year we experienced the launch of some members of its interesting Radeon 6000 series, with the RX 6700 XT as the main protagonist, and the aforementioned models for laptops as dressing; as well as entry-level models (RX 6500 XT) to compete with Nvidia.

Removing the RX 6700 XT, too we have the RX 6500 XT, although the rest of the announcements would not go on the market during the past 2021, largely due to the situation regarding availability that makes it so difficult to be a desktop “Pcero”; although from AMD they trust that the situation will not slow down much more.

State-of-the-art memories. And new peripherals?

Another section that has received important news during the past 2021 is that of the memories for our system. With the release of the DDR5 standard for the consumer, as well as the first chipsets in this market compatible with it, DDR4 memories they should start to disappear for years to come, as processors advance.





However, the thing does not seem especially flattering for us, the players, because, although this new standard brings important news With respect to its predecessor (DDR4), such as the location of the memory controller, the increased cost of manufacturing these parts, together with the general lack of availability, has made the first DDR5 that have stepped on the market a luxury within reach. of few.

A sector within the hardware that has not been so punished by these circumstances is that of PC peripherals; in it, beyond the almost annual renewals, there is not a large number of novelties outside certain eccentricities, like the ones we’re used to from the desktop keyboard enthusiast community. models like the Logitech G303 They have caused some stir for what the return of a classic form factor means, but everything has moved around as expected.

Logitech G303 Shroud Edition Wireless Gaming Mouse – Wireless Lightspeed Technology – Hero 25K – 25,600 dpi – 75 Grams – 5 Buttons – PC – Black

Where we did expect certain novelties, but these have been made to beg, is in the market for desktop monitors. The new manufacturing standards for the panels have not yet fully settled in the market, while the players suffer the absence of some important standards, such as the appearance of HDMI 2.1 in more models. Luckily, it seems that this trend is going to change during the present 2022.

And with this last note I think we have reviewed the main thing of this past 2021 in terms of hardware dedicated to us, the players, is concerned. This 2022 seems much more interestingboth by presence and by availability, than its predecessor, but whether these words are just a wish or will come true is something that only time can tell us.