Health
This is the health impact of working long hours sitting or standing
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
UP NEXT
Justin Biber stops tour for his health. It is not yet known if concerts will be rescheduled or canceled
00:31
-
Six signs to detect if you have a stroke, as it happened to this television presenter live
01:57
-
Looking ahead to the fall they ask parents to vaccinate their children against influenza
00:22
-
A doctor clarifies if it is true that talc causes cancer
02:38
-
How can we help children overcome a traumatic moment? An expert explains
02:18
-
A Miami firefighter explains how to survive a fire
03:11
-
This is what to do if you buy contaminated food that is recalled
01:45
-
Smoked salmon recalled due to possible listeria contamination
00:33
-
An expert teaches us how to prevent and treat annoying spots on the skin caused by the sun
02:31
-
This way you can reduce the impact on your eyes of the blue light emitted by electronic devices
02:19
-
Traces of arsenic found in water coming out of New York pipes
01:06
-
This mother of three children traveled 120 miles to get an abortion
02:13
-
They investigate the death of an immunocompromised patient in Texas infected with monkeypox
01:47
-
US registers more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox and will distribute 1.1 million free vaccines
01:41
-
Experts ask parents not to worry about monkeypox during back-to-school
01:51
-
A doctor answers concerns from moms about allergies and skin blemishes
03:31
-
Jackson’s water is unfit for human consumption after flooding and authorities prepare for the worst
01:40
-
Some inks used in tattoos could cause health problems
01:51
-
Dancing often has physical and mental health benefits
02:55
-
UP NEXT
Justin Biber stops tour for his health. It is not yet known if concerts will be rescheduled or canceled
00:31
-
Six signs to detect if you have a stroke, as it happened to this television presenter live
01:57
-
Looking ahead to the fall they ask parents to vaccinate their children against influenza
00:22
-
A doctor clarifies if it is true that talc causes cancer
02:38
-
How can we help children overcome a traumatic moment? An expert explains
02:18
-
A Miami firefighter explains how to survive a fire
03:11
-
This is what to do if you buy contaminated food that is recalled
01:45
-
Smoked salmon recalled due to possible listeria contamination
00:33
-
An expert teaches us how to prevent and treat annoying spots on the skin caused by the sun
02:31
-
This way you can reduce the impact on your eyes of the blue light emitted by electronic devices
02:19
-
Traces of arsenic found in water coming out of New York pipes
01:06
-
This mother of three children traveled 120 miles to get an abortion
02:13
-
They investigate the death of an immunocompromised patient in Texas infected with monkeypox
01:47
-
US registers more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox and will distribute 1.1 million free vaccines
01:41
-
Experts ask parents not to worry about monkeypox during back-to-school
01:51
-
A doctor answers concerns from moms about allergies and skin blemishes
03:31
-
Jackson’s water is unfit for human consumption after flooding and authorities prepare for the worst
01:40
-
Some inks used in tattoos could cause health problems
01:51
-
Dancing often has physical and mental health benefits
02:55