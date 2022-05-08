This is the health of José Luis “el Puma” Rodríguez after the news of his death

The singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old, he is one of the Latin artists who has transcended borders. Everything he does about him becomes news, especially when he has a confrontation with one of his older daughters Lilibeth and Liliana, with whom he hasn’t spoken for years.

The Puma Rodriguez. Source: Terra archive

Recently, the health of Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez He has had complications but soon the artist has been able to get ahead and is currently active, giving shows in various countries in the region. In 2017 he underwent a double lung transplant due to pulmonary fibrosis, but after a while he recovered without problems.

Now fans of Puma Rodriguez They got a scare on social networks because a fake news gave the Venezuelan singer for dead. The YouTube video reporting on the false death of the interpreter of “Hold hands” already has more than 22,500 views.

Now he was the event producer of the Cougar in Chile, Claudio Castro, who denied the information and clarified that Jose Luis will appear in September at the Movistar Arena in that country. On the other hand, the singer is active on social networks where he accumulates more than 350 thousand followers.

The Puma Rodriguez. Source: instagram @elpumaoficial

The last post of Puma Rodriguez dates from two days ago in which he thanked the presenter Don Francisco for attending his show in Miami. Another proof that the singer is still active on stage. “A few days ago you gave us the honor of not only attending our show in Miami, but also to offer those beautiful words of introduction,” Puma told him.