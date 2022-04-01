this is the health problem of JLo’s ex

“I need your help”. With this message, the former baseball player and company, Alex Rodríguez, detailed what is the health problem that has afflicted him for some time, and that prevents him from carrying out some of his daily activities. JLo’s ex-fiancé shared the video on his social networks where he also consulted some advice to the followers.

“I can’t read my texts, I can’t read my emails,” said the celebrity about this condition. Several suggestions were immediately added by his fans, who also identified with the problem of the former major leaguer.

“Face it, the same thing happened to me. Sucks getting old,” one follower wrote. Other messages read: “That’s easy Alex, I just got glasses myself, I can’t stop getting old,” and “The worst comes when you use your glasses to eat while you start making weird faces.”

JLo’s ex-fiancé seemed to heed the advice on social media and in a subsequent post appeared sporting new glasses, a look that was praised. “You look great,” they wrote, while others recommended buying several to keep strategically at home and at work, in case you lose or forget them.

Ale Rodríguez and the diva from the Bronx separated at the beginning of 2021, amid rumors of infidelity. In the community shared by both, they indicated that the decision was mutual and friendly, in addition to wishing the greatest happiness for their families.

“I had five years of amazing life and society, and so did my daughters. Now we have the opportunity to follow that and move on and say ‘You know what, we are very grateful for the last five years, how can we improve the next ones thanks to the lessons learned?

He later added: “I’m in a great place. I am very grateful for where God and the light have really put me, and I am really looking forward to it, mainly to see how my daughters develop,” said Rodríguez, who has two daughters from his first marriage.