This is the healthy diet that Cher follows at 76

September 22, 2022 9:27 p.m.

As my mother would say “this girl is preserved in formalin”. It’s amazing how Cher is holding up, who just turned 76 and continues to show off her great guy, she looks spectacular and has great hair. From Uppers we are going to reveal the secret of Cher’s eternal youth for those who want to take note. We anticipate that it implies perseverance and discipline, although genetics in her case also influences.

American singer and actress Cherilyn Sargsian, whom we know as Cher, was born on May 20, 1946 in El Centro, California. Her mother has always had an enviable figure and according to the international press, Irish, English, German and Cherokee blood runs through the veins of both of her. As for her father John Sargsian, she is from California like her daughter, but her family was Armenian.

Cher will be a little tired of being asked how she manages to stay so young and many envious people take the opportunity to make sarcastic comments about it. They joke that she has made a deal with the devil and the like… Still, she never loses her sense of humor. She has recognized that an important part of her good appearance is due to touch-ups with the scalpel, although she insists that without a good diet and daily grinding in the gym nothing would be possible.

Cher’s scalpel touch-ups

They say that he has probably entered the operating room on more than 20 occasions to undergo different interventions to shape his face and his figure, which could well be described as sculptural. She first corrected her nose when she was already well known as a singer and began her foray into the cinema.

In 1965, together with her first husband Sonny, she had become famous throughout the world with the song I Got You Babe. From that marriage at the age of four, her son Chaz was born. Much later, in 1976, the fruit of her relationship with Gregg Allman came her second child, Elijah.

Meanwhile, Chef modified her cheekbones, bust, navel and even her calves, which was followed by some other liposuction and facial rejuvenation treatments. Not in vain, Cher stated in 2018 in an interview with Lorraine Kelly for British television ITV, that “in my work, aging and extinction go hand in hand”: a mantra that she continues to keep in mind.

Cher plays sports and follows a healthy diet

In addition to her genetics and the skill of her attending surgeon John Grossman, who achieved professional prestige and recognition in Beverly Hills partly thanks to her, many wonder what is the magic and secret potion that Cher has found to maintain the shine of youth. The reality is simpler: the singer is clear about how healthy food and sports practice affect the body.

Already in the 1990s, she recorded some exercise videos, just like Jane Fonda did at the time, ideal for keeping fit and shaping the figure. With an enviable body, she advised her followers that “you don’t have to start like this, but you have to start”. She also published a book with her secrets, Cher Forever Fit: The Lifetime Plan for Health, Fitness, and Beauty in which she stressed that “I’ve worked myself to death in the gym to get this body. It’s not like I have a wonderful secret that no one else knows.”

Thus he was collecting one success after another. Her performance in the film Moon Spell alongside Nicolas Cage earned her the Best Actress Oscar in 1988, as well as three Golden Globes and the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival on other occasions. With music she has received a Grammy Award and an Emmy Award.

With age Cher doubles the effort

Cher is aware of the passing of the years and that “at my age you have to work twice as hard” as she has stated in a more recent interview. She details that she goes to the gym five days a week and she never says no to new activities. She, at 70 years old, assured in Hello magazine that she was practicing surfing. She is no wonder therefore that she continues to take to the stage with incredible energy. She can also afford to maintain her preferred aesthetic with tight, semi-transparent and glittery clothes.

For her, diet is another basic of her day to day and she is committed to healthy eating. He hardly eats meat and does not taste cheese or whole milk. She claims that cheese in particular contains too much fat and cholesterol. She believes that dairy products are not good and the ones she consumes are skimmed. Perhaps the only slip she makes is with desserts, which she loves, but she manages to control herself. During the interview with Lorraine Kelly she also confirmed that: “I don’t smoke, I don’t drink and I don’t do drugs.”

With information from Uppers.